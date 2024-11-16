LANTERNS Adds WOLFS Star Poorna Jagannathan In Key Role - Here's Who She's Playing In DCU Series

LANTERNS Adds WOLFS Star Poorna Jagannathan In Key Role - Here's Who She's Playing In DCU Series

The cast of Lanterns has made another impressive addition today with Never Have I Ever star Poorna Jagannathan set to take on a key role in the DC Studios series. You can find out who she's playing here...

Nov 16, 2024
Source: Deadline

Lanterns has so far assembled a very impressive cast, with Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre set to lead the series as Hal Jordan and John Stewart. In terms of supporting players, DC Studios has turned to talented stars like Kelly Macdonald and Garret Dillahunt.

Now, the upcoming HBO series has added another impressive name, with Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever) set to play Lanterns' "Zoe."

She doesn't appear to be based on anyone from the comics but is described as effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning as the influential men around her.

Interestingly, Zoe is expected to be John's love interest, with Macdonald set to play Hal's love interest, Sheriff Kerry. Dillahunt plays modern cowboy William Macon, though it's possible these are all codenames to cover up who they've really been cast as. 

Jagannathan has also appeared in Hulu's Deli Boys and most recently had a lead role alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in Jon Watts' Wolfs

DC Studios originally turned to Josh Brolin to play Hal for what's expected to be a one-off appearance (Chandler reportedly hasn't signed a contract covering any future movie appearances). 

"You know what? Green Lantern didn’t work out, but that’s okay," the Thanos actor recently explained. "It’s working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he’s wonderful, actually. And, you know, we’ll see what’s down the line, man."

Check out Jagannathan's reaction to her Lanterns casting below.

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). 

When Lanterns' creative team was first revealed, James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm." 

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.

LANTERNS Casts DEADWOOD And LOOPER Actor Garret Dillahunt In Villainous Role
Wolfs was pretty funny.
"She doesn't appear to be based on anyone from the comics but is described as effortlessly confident and poised in any setting"

Is she Kilowog?
@MaxPaint - She's Kilowog if Kilowog was a girl boss...
"described as effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning as the influential men around her." that sounds like someone we know
