LANTERNS Officially Adds SUPERMAN Actor Nathan Fillion As Guy Gardner

We had heard that Nathan Fillion might show up as Green Lantern Guy Gardner in HBO's Lanterns series after first debuting in James Gunn's Superman, and now it's official...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 31, 2025 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns
Source: Deadline

Coming off rumors that Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will make an appearance in the upcoming Lanterns series, Deadline has confirmed that the Firefly alum will indeed be a part of the HBO series.

We're not sure how significant of a role Fillion will play in the show, as the site only notes that he will return as Gardner after making his debut as the character in James Gunn's Superman.

While speaking to TV Line about his long-running series, The Rookie, in a recent interview, Fillion shared some new details on his interpretation of Gardner.

"He's a jerk!," said the actor when asked what separates Guy from his fellow ring-slinging heroes. "What's important to know is, you don't have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless. So Guy Gardner is fearless, and he is not very good. He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor because you just think to yourself, what is the most selfish, self-serving thing I can do in this moment? And that's the answer. That's what you do in that moment. I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can't!" 

We recently got a first official look at Lanterns via a promo still featuring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, which you can check out below.

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

The cast also includes Kelly MacDonald, Poorna Jagannathan, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ulrich Thomsen, who will play the villainous Sinestro.

Garrett Dillahunt is reportedly playing the villainous William Macon, who is described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade." There's some speculation that he will ultimately be unveiled as an established DC Comics baddie, possibly even Black Hand.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

