LANTERNS Reportedly Enlists THE END OF THE F*CKING WORLD Director Lucy Tcherniak

While we await word on which actors will step into the co-lead roles of John Stewart and Hal Jordan in HBO's upcoming Lanterns series, we may know who has been enlisted to direct some of the episodes.

Stephen Williams (Lost, Watchmen, Westworld) is believed to be in talks to direct the pilot, but according to Daniel Richtman, Lucy Tcherniak is also in negotiations to helm an undisclosed number of episodes.

Tcherniak has previously directed Sunny (2024), Station Eleven (2021) and The End of the F***ing World (2017).

Josh Brolin was reportedly offered the Jordan role, but we recently learned that he had passed. Follow-up reports claimed that Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Birds of Prey), Matthew McConaughey (Deadpool and Wolverine, Interstellar), and Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman) were also in contention, with Pine expected to get the offer if Brolin declined.

We don't know if Pine is next in line or not, but the trades believe that McConaughey is definitely not in the mix.

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board (though this has yet to be confirmed).

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

