LANTERNS Star Kyle Chandler Unveils What Will Likely Be His Hal Jordan Look For DCU Max Series

With production on DC Studios' Lanterns HBO/Max series set to commence very soon, we may have our first glimpse of the look star Kyle Chandler will be rocking as veteran ring-slinger, Hal Jordan.

The Friday Night Lights alum posed for a photo with a fan that was shared on social media, and, as we expected, it looks like Chandler's take on Jordan will be inspired by the Earth One version of the character from Gabriel Hardman and Corinna Bechko's 2018 series.

Of course, there's always a chance Chandler will completely change his appearance prior to filming, but since the actor doesn't usually wear a full beard between roles, we'd day there's a good chance this is indeed his Hal Jordan look.

Chandler will star alongside Aaron Pierre, who will play John Stewart in the show.

New photo of DCU Hal Jordan aka Kyle Chandler with a fan!

Looks like he’s rocking the Green Lantern: Earth One look for Lanterns!!!! 🟢

Don’t forget, filming begins next month!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/baKPeDWd0H — Green Lantern DCU Updates (@LanternUpdates) December 15, 2024

Kelly MacDonald (The Radleys, Boardwalk Empire) is set to play the female lead (believed to be Jordan's love-interest), Sheriff Kerry, with Garret Dillahunt on board as the villainous William Macon, "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade."

James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes.

He joins a creative team that includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

You can check out some recent fan-art from 21x4 below.