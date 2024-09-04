LANTERNS: Why Casting An Older Hal Jordan Could Be A Great Idea...Or One Of DC Studios' Biggest Missteps

LANTERNS: Why Casting An Older Hal Jordan Could Be A Great Idea...Or One Of DC Studios' Biggest Missteps

With some big names eyed to take on the role of Hal Jordan in the DCU, we're taking a closer look at why casting an older actor as the Green Lantern Corps member could be a good idea...or a very bad one.

Sep 04, 2024
This week, Lanterns has dominated headlines thanks to the news that Josh Brolin is being eyed to play the DCU's Hal Jordan. Since then, we've learned that Ewan McGregor, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Pine, and Timothy Olyphant are also in the mix. 

Seeing as all but one of those actors are in their 50s, the rumours have divided opinions. After 2011's disappointing Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds, fans have waited patiently to see Hal again and the prospect of him not being in his "prime" doesn't sit well with everyone.

In this feature, we're looking at the arguments for and against the DCU's Hal Jordan being an older superhero. There are a few clear benefits to a more experienced version of the former pilot and then also some negatives which have left us concerned about the creative direction this shared world is heading in on Gunn's watch. 

You can read through this Lanterns breakdown by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

GOOD: It Appears To Be Part Of A Bigger Plan

Hal-Jordan-and-the-Green-Lantern-Corps-Vol-1-17-Textless-copy

James Gunn has an initial 10-year plan for the DCU, meaning he's planned ahead and likely has a good reason for eyeing actors in their 50s to play Hal Jordan (remember, he's already cast the 53-year-old Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner in Superman). 

This isn't a new DC Universe and looks set to be a world where superheroes have been established for several years. That avoids the need for an endless series of origin stories and gives Gunn a world he can get straight on with expanding, minus the need to explain who everyone is or why they're there. The characters just...exist. That's not a bad thing!

The Green Lantern Corps should be an entity that's been around for eons and we have to believe the decision to cast an older Hal and Guy is part of a much larger plan. Our guess is to shift the focus to a new era of Lanterns in John Stewart and Kyle Rayner. 
 

BAD: It Limits Hal Jordan's DCU Role

who-do-you-wanna-see-play-hal-jordan-in-the-dceu-v0-86ewbiz4sn891-copy

Movies and TV shows take a long time to get made, which is why it will be next July when we finally sit down to watch Superman in theaters (bear in mind that DC Studios announced its slate in January 2023). 

Lanterns surely won't premiere on HBO before 2026, meaning at least some of these actors will be closing in on 60 by the time they debut as Hal Jordan. None of them look their age and there shouldn't be a limit on anyone playing a superhero, but are they really going to stick around for the better part of a decade to play a 70-year-old Hal in an eventual Justice League reboot?

The sad fact is that heading down the route of introducing a veteran Hal limits his role in the DCU and likely means he won't be sticking around this rebooted franchise for the long haul. 
 

GOOD: This May Be Leading To Parallax

60ud18ucrxu01

In the mid-90s, DC Comics made some sweeping changes to its Green Lantern comics, replacing Hal Jordan with Kyle Rayner. In the "Emerald Twilight" storyline, Hal descended into madness after Mongul destroyed his home, Coast City. 

After murdering the Green Lantern Corps, he then became the villainous Parallax and remained a villain until sacrificing himself a good decade or so later. Hal then returned as the Spectre before being restored to his old self following the revelation he'd been possessed by the embodiment of fear, an entity also known as Parallax (which eventually powered the Sinestro Corps). 

Gunn could be planning to head down a similar route and, after the damage 2011's movie did to the character, a villainous arc which ends in redemption could be a really exciting story which ties into the wider DCU. It might not be the story many of you want to see, though. 
 

GOOD/BAD: That's An Impressive List Of Actors...But They're Kinda Old?

hal-jordan-emerald-twilight-copy

Josh Brolin, Ewan McGregor, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Pine, and Timothy Olyphant. We mentioned them in this feature's introduction and, boy, that sure is an impressive list of actors. 

There's not a bad talent among them and we can easily picture these guys putting a refreshing new spin on Hal Jordan that resonates with comic book fans. DC Studios is aiming high with the HBO TV series, suggesting it's going to so much more than another Titans, for example; instead, Lanterns has the makings of a Peacemaker or Watchmen!

We're not discriminating against anyone due to their age but, as we've pointed out, each of them is older than anticipated. Pine is the youngest at 44, with Brolin and Olyphant the oldest at 56. An actor in his mid-30s makes more sense on several levels but that's not the Hal we're getting and many of his best adventures may have already happened.

Then again, look at the artwork above and it may be easier to see what Gunn is going for...
 

BAD: It's Likely A One-Off Appearance

w84ws70b9kd61

With Lanterns billed as a True Detective-style murder mystery, we can't escape the feeling that it will revolve around the older Hal Jordan taking John Stewart under his wing, only for us to eventually learn that Hal was the killer all along. 

That may set the stage for a much bigger story with Parallax down the line or, alternatively, there's a risk we're getting a condensed version in a pricey 8-episode TV series. Whatever the case may be, with DC Studios eyeing names this big, we'd be shocked if they're planning to sign multi-project deals which will keep them in the DCU for a decade or more. 

If Hal is a one-and-done character who breaks bad, dies, or even retires in Lanterns, should we be worried? It's certainly not the story arc most fans will have hoped for and feels like a waste of someone who has already been shelved for nearly a decade-and-a-half. Still, there's one big positive...
 

GOOD: It's John Stewart's Chance To Shine

Green-Lantern-War-Journal-1-0-copy

Just like many of you will have grown up with Wally West as your Flash, there are also a great many DC fans who view John Stewart as the Green Lantern. That's largely down to his prominent role in the immensely popular Justice League Unlimited animated series. 

Regardless of how Hal Jordan is potentially sidelined, John stepping into the spotlight is no bad thing. Okay, Hal's story will likely get condensed or short-changed, but John being the Lantern on the Justice League roster and Earth's main protector isn't anything to complain about and could be necessary to shake off the shadow of that 2011 movie.

We may be viewing a passing of the torch (ring?) here with Hal and Guy taking a backseat for John - and, somewhere down the line, Kyle Rayner, Simon Baz, and Jessica Cruz - to usher in a new era of Green Lantern storytelling on screen. 
 





HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/4/2024, 12:43 PM
I'm sick of this "passing of the torch" crap, these dudes patrol various sectors of the galaxy, they've done plenty of stories with the core 4 human lanterns being off world having their own adventures. Hal shouldn't have to die or be degraded in order to prop up John.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/4/2024, 12:49 PM
@HashTagSwagg - it's almost as if they're embarrassed by the original characters.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/4/2024, 12:56 PM
@HashTagSwagg - yeah I get your point but as long as they establish Hal as a true legend in the corps and has saved the galaxy one or twice in the past I okay with it. No it’s not needed to have Hal fall for John to be great, it makes for a more compelling narrative for casual audiences. Hopefully first season is buddy cop, second parallax, and maybe a redemption arc for Hal as specter after
The1st
The1st - 9/4/2024, 12:56 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah, I don't know why that keep forcing this young John Stewart crap. Rayner's right there. Also, Rayner's mask always makes me think of this.

?si=t0vCrcMJUwXGDr1h
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/4/2024, 1:07 PM
@The1st - there is no other A list black dc character. Power wise and popularity wise. Who else is there? Cyborg? He should be in titans first and while there were an obscene amount of issues with snyderverse, cyborg felt out of place. I’d still argue John is bigger than cyborg. Mr terrific is a b hero. Just looked up a list of the best black dc heroes because I couldn’t think of any others and those were the top 3 followed by static shock, steel, and black lightning. John is their only choice for a badass black hero in my opinion. He’ll be the JL lantern no doubt in my mind anyway. It’s the world we live in that people want to see someone that looks like themselves in a movie. I love me some raynor runs myself but he doesn’t check the boxes like John does
The1st
The1st - 9/4/2024, 1:14 PM
@NonPlayerC - No, agreed. I'm just not sure how I feel about this forced True Detective narrative we're apparently getting, even if it is to set up Parallax. John isn't even depicted as young in the JL and JLU show, so I don't know why this is the way. I get Brolin, but, like I said before, it just feels like someone in the think tank said, did you see Brolin in MIB 3 and said yes...this will work. I'm glad studios are moving away from nebulous cloud villains, which is funny because they claim to want to ground comic stuff in reality for some inexplicable reason, but I hope if it is Parallax we actually get it this time.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/4/2024, 1:15 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Kyle and John fans hate Hal, that’s the tall and short of it. The same way Wally fans hate Barry. They would rather those characters die/retire than have them co-exist with the characters they find more “worthy” despite the fact Barry and Hal reinvigorated the public’s interest in superhero’s in the 50s.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/4/2024, 1:18 PM
@The1st - yeah agree on John not needing to be young, I’d say 30-35 if Hal is 50 though. I like Hal having some time as the only green lantern in earths sector to make him a legend. I feel like brolin the the biggest distraction after playing thanos and cable already
The1st
The1st - 9/4/2024, 1:20 PM
@NonPlayerC - I guess I don't feel age makes him a legend. I feel like they can condense it like they're apparently doing with Bruce and a lot happens in a short amount of time to make him said legend. I rather see Brolin as Darkseid anyway, assuming they get that far.
The1st
The1st - 9/4/2024, 1:25 PM
@soberchimera - That...is your opinion. I don't hate Hal or Barry cuz I grew up with Wally and John. They just have to make it work. I don't understand why Hal has to be old to have experience. They seem to have committed to this True Detective narrative for some reason, allegedly. I would love to watch a JL movie and the gang be in trouble and Barry comes out of retirement to help cuz the stakes are just too high. They need to think it through, and I'm sure they are...it's just this is the first thing in the new DCU that has me scratching my head so far.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/4/2024, 1:28 PM
@The1st - Not all, but I’ve seen tons of Kyle and John fans online go off on how boring they think Hal is despite Geoff Johns’ run being the most successful GL run of all time. They just don’t like the character and they want to diminish his importance to the GL franchise.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/4/2024, 1:29 PM
@soberchimera - aww come on there’s enough love to go around. I used to not like Kyle but then read some of his runs. It’s just about what we all saw first and stuck with us. I try to appreciate all the generational flashes, GLs, and robins (except Damien, I can’t stand Damien for some reason, think it’s everyone else’s love for him over dick) at the end of the day I’d rather them kill or retire the character and pass the mantle to someone new than try to change their personality/race/gender/sexuality. Yeah the OGs deserve their time to shine but just doenst always work out. Now I’m curious how they’re gonna handle the flash. Gonna be Barry or Wally you think? If it’s Wally it will be divisive I’m sure
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/4/2024, 1:31 PM
@NonPlayerC - I agree, can’t stand Damien either. Tim Drake will always be the best Robin.
The1st
The1st - 9/4/2024, 1:32 PM
@soberchimera - Thanks for clarifying. I'm not really sure either. I like Hal just as much as John. It's like 1 and 1a for me, even down to the dynamics. If it's John you get Wally, if it's Hal you know you're getting Barry. Every OG character has baggage, and I'm not getting into Hal's, but I still enjoy the body of work overall.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/4/2024, 12:47 PM
It certainly is a choice.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/4/2024, 12:48 PM
Older, well-established, actors would bring this project some gravitas. And those people are not going to sign-up without a strong script, rounded - well written characters. Everything the original GL film lacked.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/4/2024, 12:52 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - yeah, I’d prefer a less known actor because having stars in these roles I find distracting but if it make casual viewer watch and give the show multiple seasons I’m in
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/4/2024, 12:55 PM
@NonPlayerC - Good point, I expect it will come down to budget.
The1st
The1st - 9/4/2024, 1:01 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - ...always does.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/4/2024, 12:48 PM
1 olyphant - an older tired charm I can see
2 McConaughey - same he’s got great range with charisma and darkness, voice might be odd as parallax but he can get rid of his country accent.
3 pine - could work wouldn’t be excited
4 brolin - he’d be good, maybe a little too dominating as Hal, always saw Hal with at least an edge of carefree and comedy. He’d obviously be great at parallax
5 mcgregor - I just don’t see. Other end from brolin, never seen him be truly commanding and whoever Hal is will have to go from hopefully kind of laid back, but responsible Hal to evil parallax
I’m sure it could work with any of them, it’s the director at the end of the day. I think they’ve got a decent plan but at the end of the day one director can win an actor an Oscar the next year another director can make them win a razzie
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/4/2024, 12:51 PM
@NonPlayerC - Mcgregor is inconsistent too. Sometimes he puts in the work, sometimes he phones-it-in with a grin.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 12:53 PM
@NonPlayerC - I can’t really see McConaughey honestly.

McGregor and Brolin could maybe work but between Olyphant and Pine is my choice tbh.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/4/2024, 12:54 PM
@NonPlayerC - Brolin would be a better fit for Kilowog
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/4/2024, 1:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Matt’s just got range from his charm in rom coms, to a sociopath nihilist in true detective, overconfident business man in wolf of walllstreet, and he’s apparently a great motivation speaker if you listen to some Texas longhorn players. I have him and pine pretty close though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 1:16 PM
@NonPlayerC - hmmm , perhaps

Idk , I would give him a shot though though he wouldn’t be my pick (the Texas twang he has affects me).
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/4/2024, 1:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah he’d have to drop that
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 12:51 PM
I can understand fans of Hal atleast being upset given his previous live action effort didn’t really work out but dudes not the only GL…

Gunn’s said one of his inspirations of this universe was the DCAU and John Stewart (who they seem to be casting younger) was the Lantern of that so that could happen here aswell or even Kyle.

User Comment Image

I know this would (and has) ruffled feathers but that’s to be expected when everyone has their own favorite but ultimately the showrunners went with the version that appealed to them most so there it is.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 9/4/2024, 12:57 PM
Brushing aside Hal for another Lantern is incredibly foolish. Hal is the one with the relationships with Barry and Oliver. Any other lantern has to steal from Hal’s rogues gallery and supporting cast to even make a show or movie. I think John’s popularity has always been overstated by a vocal crowd online who was introduced to DC via one particular show. But it ignores everyone else. From the Super Friends era of people to the Green Lantern animated series era fans. Whenever they each have a book Hal’s consistently read outsells John’s. Hal is the character central to the DC universe and the one who is a founding member of the League. Him being old and a one off and not a peer of Clark, Bruce, and Diana is asinine.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 1:00 PM
@TheUnworthyThor - fair enough but whose to say Barry will even be The Flash in this universe or when we will see Oliver?.

Also we don’t even know if he’s a one-off yet or not but as Josh said , might just have a limited supporting role in the DCU
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 9/4/2024, 1:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 - They are making mistakes left and right if Barry and Oliver aren’t central to the universe. I love characters like The Authority and Swamp Thing but they exist in a world of a bedrock composed of those early Justice League characters. They should be the pillars that a live action universe is built on. They are the ones with legions of fans that go back decade upon decade. Wally’s and John’s stories come out of their worlds, skipping Barry and Hal’s stories is in fact skipping Wally and John’s stories.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 1:10 PM
@TheUnworthyThor - that’s fair but need to be realistic also

Who knows if the actors playing Barry or Wally would even want to commit for such a long term plan , same with actors as Hal or John?.

I agree that it would be the ideal scenario but I also understand if practically it might be the case.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/4/2024, 1:10 PM
@TheUnworthyThor - Say it louder for the people in the back!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/4/2024, 12:59 PM
There's no reason to introduce older Hal just to pass the torch, when he's perfectly fine whooping ass in his prime like the comics.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/4/2024, 1:11 PM
Just gonna skip over Hal like he isn’t one of the major players in the DCU, huh? What a joke.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/4/2024, 1:20 PM
Me looking for all the John Stewart “fans” who bought his last solo series.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/4/2024, 1:22 PM
Hal could be a pr disaster
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/4/2024, 1:31 PM
@harryba11zack - John slept with the sole survivor of a planet he destroyed :0
cubichy
cubichy - 9/4/2024, 1:25 PM
This is a mistake, hal jordan is green lantern. Focus on him, his origin and story, do not introduce other lanterns or the corps, cause that will take from hals shine. Develop him, he rivals superman in power, show his journey overcoming fear and how to overpower yellow. Once all these stories are told, only then introduce the others. They are handicapping the GL story without HJ. Major mistake if this happens. 😕

