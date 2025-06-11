SUPERMAN Star Nathan Fillion Teases A "Higher Strung" Guy Gardner In Upcoming LANTERNS TV Series

There's no love lost between Green Lantern Corps recruits Hal Jordan and Guy Gardner, and John Stewart isn't exactly Guy's biggest fan either. That's how things play out on the page, but what of the DCU?

Played by Nathan Fillion, Guy will make his debut in Superman this summer and is confirmed to appear in Peacemaker season 2. Next year's Lanterns series will follow Hal and John as they investigate a murder in the American heartland, and yes, Guy will cross paths with his fellow heroes.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Fillion said, "I love the idea that if you have an emergency and you need a Green Lantern — there's thousands of them out there in the galaxy — this is the last one you want."

"I think he feels a little bit higher strung in Lanterns," the actor continued. "I've done a scene in Lanterns, we filmed it already, where he's contently smug. It's neat to see him in different environments and how those different environments will affect a character."

It sounds like that's the extent of Guy's role in Lanterns, though we didn't expect much more than a cameo, anyway. Back to Superman, Fillion pointed to his Green Lantern Corps member having the same inflated ego as his comic book counterpart.

"What is very true about Guy Gardner...is you don't have to be good and pure of heart to be a Green Lantern. You just have to be fearless. You just have to have the will. And Guy Gardner thinks he can take on Superman," he teased. "That's how fearless he is. No, you can’t take on Superman, dude."

The Peacemaker season 2 trailer showed Guy alongside Hawkgirl and Maxwell Lord as they looked to add a new member to the "Justice Gang." Clearly unimpressed by Christopher Smith in that sneak peek, Isabela Merced has now teased a "bit more blatantly comical" take on their characters in the show, adding that, "It's so f***ed up, but in a fun way."

It turns out we haven't seen the last of Mister Terrific either, as Edi Gathegi confirmed that "[Superman] isn't the only project that I'll be in."

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is wasting no time creating a shared world, with these characters jumping between projects and genres in what sounds like a seamless fashion.

He later confirmed that the "Justice Gang" moniker we've seen in merchandise will also be used in the DCU when he said, "I approached it like Clark Kent has his work friends and his play friends. I tend to think his work friends are the Justice Gang and his play friends are the Daily Planet gang. It was about telling the story of this person's life and all the ways different people would be connected to him."

In related news, the filmmaker shared a new look at Peacemaker season 2's Vigilante on social media. You can check that out in the Instagram post below.