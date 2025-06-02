PEACEMAKER 2 May Answer Two-Peacemakers Mystery In Episode 1; James Gunn Confirms Love Story For The Antihero

The closing moments of the teaser trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 left viewers with a big question, as Christopher Smith (John Cena) was confronted by who appeared to be an alternate version of himself. This naturally sparked theories, with the prevailing one being that the peace-loving antihero will make his way to another universe in his sophomore season. Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to have the question answered.

Peacemaker's second season is fast approaching, and marketing for it is ramping up in anticipation of its August 21 release. To promote it, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and the show's star, John Cena, made an appearance at CCXP 2025 in Mexico City. During their panel, the topic of the two Peacemakers was brought up, to which Gunn revealed an interesting story detail.

The director seemed to indicate that the "how" of Peacemaker meeting his other self will be explained in the first episode of Season 2. Naturally, he didn't provide any more details, but what makes this exciting is the implication. The two Christopher Smiths being explained in the first episode likely means they will be a prominent story point for the entire season.

If that is the case, it would make sense, given how, for a character as realistic as Peacemaker (you know, aside from the killer, body-snatching alien butterflies), meeting an alternate version of himself could be a storyline big enough to last for an entire season. The two versions being explained in Episode 1 also means we won't have to wait, firstly, until August 21 for the show to release, and secondly, for the season to finish to put the puzzle together.

A Love Story For Christopher Smith

Later in the panel, Gunn also revealed that Peacemaker will feature a love story for its titular character. The conflicted crimefighter will try to pursue a relationship with his teammate, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland). However, going by Gunn and Cena´s comments, it doesn't seem like things will go smoothly, as it appears Harcourt will not be as enthused as Peacemaker about the idea of being romantically involved with each other.

That could be due to the fact that, according to Gunn, Harcourt will go through a rough time in Season 2 as a result of Amanda Waller being outed for her questionable activities at the end of Season 1. Despite the apparent rockiness, however, Harcourt and Smith being together does makes sense, given the connection they developed throughout Peacemaker Season 1. It was one of the best aspects of the show, as their bond progressed in a natural manner. By the final episode, you believed they were people with differences who had slowly learned to appreciate each other.

Now, Peacemaker is not what you'd call a well-adjusted individual. Thus, him being in a relationship (or trying to be in one) will provide great drama, as well as a great deal of comedy, adding to the potential of Peacemaker 2.

Peacemaker's second season will be released on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.