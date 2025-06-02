PEACEMAKER 2 May Answer Two-Peacemakers Mystery In Episode 1; James Gunn Confirms Love Story For The Antihero

Much has been speculated about the two Peacemakers in Peacemaker Season 2. Now, James Gunn has seemingly revealed the question will be answered in the season's first episode.

Jun 02, 2025
The closing moments of the teaser trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 left viewers with a big question, as Christopher Smith (John Cena) was confronted by who appeared to be an alternate version of himself. This naturally sparked theories, with the prevailing one being that the peace-loving antihero will make his way to another universe in his sophomore season. Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to have the question answered. 

Peacemaker's second season is fast approaching, and marketing for it is ramping up in anticipation of its August 21 release. To promote it, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and the show's star, John Cena, made an appearance at CCXP 2025 in Mexico City. During their panel, the topic of the two Peacemakers was brought up, to which Gunn revealed an interesting story detail. 

The director seemed to indicate that the "how" of Peacemaker meeting his other self will be explained in the first episode of Season 2. Naturally, he didn't provide any more details, but what makes this exciting is the implication. The two Christopher Smiths being explained in the first episode likely means they will be a prominent story point for the entire season.

If that is the case, it would make sense, given how, for a character as realistic as Peacemaker (you know, aside from the killer, body-snatching alien butterflies), meeting an alternate version of himself could be a storyline big enough to last for an entire season. The two versions being explained in Episode 1 also means we won't have to wait, firstly, until August 21 for the show to release, and secondly, for the season to finish to put the puzzle together.  

A Love Story For Christopher Smith

Later in the panel, Gunn also revealed that Peacemaker will feature a love story for its titular character. The conflicted crimefighter will try to pursue a relationship with his teammate, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland). However, going by Gunn and Cena´s comments, it doesn't seem like things will go smoothly, as it appears Harcourt will not be as enthused as Peacemaker about the idea of being romantically involved with each other.

That could be due to the fact that, according to Gunn, Harcourt will go through a rough time in Season 2 as a result of Amanda Waller being outed for her questionable activities at the end of Season 1. Despite the apparent rockiness, however, Harcourt and Smith being together does makes sense, given the connection they developed throughout Peacemaker Season 1. It was one of the best aspects of the show, as their bond progressed in a natural manner. By the final episode, you believed they were people with differences who had slowly learned to appreciate each other. 

Now, Peacemaker is not what you'd call a well-adjusted individual. Thus, him being in a relationship (or trying to be in one) will provide great drama, as well as a great deal of comedy, adding to the potential of Peacemaker 2. 

Peacemaker's second season will be released on HBO Max on August 21, 2025. 

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 10:14 AM
I mean , we already know the “ how” of our Peacemaker meeting his alternate self given we saw in the trailer that he uses his dads Quantum Unfolding Chamber that was introduced in S1 though I’m sure we’ll go more in depth with it in the show…

I do think we aren’t getting any explanation to the DCEU-DCU change because of it and that most likely the events of S1 more or less happened the same way we saw aside from the JL cameo & such in the DCU while this multiversal element will be used to deal with Peacemakers arc this season of reconciling his past with his desire to be a hero now.

Anyway , still looking forward to this!!.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/2/2025, 10:23 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I fully expect the universe thing to cleanup the DCEU-DCU stuff for this particular series actually
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 10:26 AM
@SATW42 - perhaps it will be I have a feeling that they are gonna act like Peacemaker had always been set in the DCU and not have like him or the team crossover into the DCU from the DCEU and stay here…

Honestly I would prefer the former because the latter just seems too messy imo and just brings too much baggage to the characters which they could deal with in the show but again , I doubt it
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/2/2025, 11:29 AM
@SATW42 - You think so? Kind of find it a bit hard to believe that a TV show will be the reference for the clean-up.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 10:24 AM
First!

Go Eagly!
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 6/2/2025, 10:57 AM
Clayface is my call on it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/2/2025, 11:27 AM
No Disney+ Marvel show can equal the quality of Peacemaket S1. And that was in the dceu. It will be so much better this time

