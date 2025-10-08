PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Reveals That We Will Meet Some [SPOILERS] In Tomorrow's Season 2 Finale

The season 2 finale of Peacemaker airs on HBO Max tomorrow night, and James Gunn has now taken to social media to drop an intriguing hint about one of the surprises the episode has in store for fans.

Possible spoilers follow.

Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes photo of some of the alien "vermin" we saw that mysterious Xenomorph-inspired Kyphotic creature burning on a couple of occasions in previous episodes, while revealing that the finale will also feature some other "little friends."

While there's a chance Gunn is referring to something (or someone) else, we're pretty sure he's just confirmed that we're going to see some Interdimensional Imps in the episode, which is titled "Full Nelson."

“I would love to be able to figure out a way to do Bat-Mite, or at least Peace-Mite, because I’m sure there’s an imp somewhere in the Ninth Dimension who worships Peacemaker,” Gunn told Den of Geek back in July.

You may recall that the alternate universe version of Auggie Smith mentioned his encounter with some Imps in the premiere.

We'd say an appearance from Bat-Mite himself is probably unlikely, but Peace-Mite is possible, and the debut of Mister Mxyzptlk could lay the groundwork for Man of Tomorrow (not that we're expecting the little trickster to play a major sole in the Superman follow-up).

Peacemaker season 2 has already featured one major Superman cameo in Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and the DC Studios co-CEO has downplayed the possibility of any other big character appearances in the finale. He has confirmed that the events of the episode will tie directly into Man of Tomorrow, however.

The vermin are back tomorrow night on the #Peacemaker Finale on @StreamOnMax. But they’re not the only little friends we’re gonna see... pic.twitter.com/maGXzuskKd — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 8, 2025

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

