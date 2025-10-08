PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Reveals That We Will Meet Some [SPOILERS] In Tomorrow's Season 2 Finale

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Reveals That We Will Meet Some [SPOILERS] In Tomorrow's Season 2 Finale

James Gunn has taken to social media to tease tomorrow night's season 2 finale of Peacemaker, while confirming that we will meet some "little friends" during the episode...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 08, 2025 06:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

The season 2 finale of Peacemaker airs on HBO Max tomorrow night, and James Gunn has now taken to social media to drop an intriguing hint about one of the surprises the episode has in store for fans.

Possible spoilers follow.

Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes photo of some of the alien "vermin" we saw that mysterious Xenomorph-inspired Kyphotic creature burning on a couple of occasions in previous episodes, while revealing that the finale will also feature some other "little friends."

While there's a chance Gunn is referring to something (or someone) else, we're pretty sure he's just confirmed that we're going to see some Interdimensional Imps in the episode, which is titled "Full Nelson."

“I would love to be able to figure out a way to do Bat-Mite, or at least Peace-Mite, because I’m sure there’s an imp somewhere in the Ninth Dimension who worships Peacemaker,” Gunn told Den of Geek back in July.

You may recall that the alternate universe version of Auggie Smith mentioned his encounter with some Imps in the premiere.

We'd say an appearance from Bat-Mite himself is probably unlikely, but Peace-Mite is possible, and the debut of Mister Mxyzptlk could lay the groundwork for Man of Tomorrow (not that we're expecting the little trickster to play a major sole in the Superman follow-up).

Peacemaker season 2 has already featured one major Superman cameo in Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and the DC Studios co-CEO has downplayed the possibility of any other big character appearances in the finale. He has confirmed that the events of the episode will tie directly into Man of Tomorrow, however.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Finale Stills Tease James Gunn's Endgame; New BTS Photo Of Lex Luthor's Cameo
Related:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Finale Stills Tease James Gunn's Endgame; New BTS Photo Of Lex Luthor's Cameo
PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Vigilante's Shocking Actions, Truth About Auggie Smith, Season 2 Finale Surprises
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Vigilante's Shocking Actions, Truth About Auggie Smith, Season 2 Finale Surprises

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/8/2025, 6:33 PM
This season has been fantastic. I can't wait to see how the end this. Luckily the last few episodes were held back from all reviewers and critics so nobody knows, not even Richtman lmao
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/8/2025, 6:34 PM
Or that clown Rocha!
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/8/2025, 6:51 PM
@bobevanz - I AGREE ITS BEEN ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! ITS BEEN SO GOOD THAT ITS FALLEN OUT OF THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTERS TOP 10 SHOWS (BASED ON WEEKLY VIEWERSHIP)

#IN🔫WETRUST

User Comment Image

👀
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/8/2025, 6:36 PM
Oh my god ..More debauchery AND gaslighting , america Is not nazi for Peter mastteta sake , glad kids are coming from Superman to heard Luthor ramblijg about twink butfuxking
mck13
mck13 - 10/8/2025, 6:46 PM
So now we find out Gunns Superman really didn't do well. But the shills & the Gunn Cults(Small in #) will keep moving the goal post to somehow make it a BLOCK BUSTER. Funny how Marvel isn't trying to gaslight ppl like Gunn & DC. Though the movie FLOPPED meaning it didn't do better than Man Of Steel or even Superman Returns for that matter they still scream a success. That makes all Zack Snyder films BIG BLOCKBUSTERS cuz they made more $$ & sold 50% MORE TICKETS than Gunns Super-meh. We don't want to see Lex & Superman team up either. Gunn doesn't even know the characters of DC. SAD!!!!
mck13
mck13 - 10/8/2025, 6:48 PM
Peacemaker has less than 700K viewers per episode. It ranks 23rd in Shows...while the Penguin had 5 MILLION VIEWERS PER EPISODE!!! #'s speak VOLUMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/8/2025, 6:51 PM
So who are the dudes in the background, just crew? Because one of them looks like he's wearing white face paint.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder