PEACEMAKER Promo Art Reveals The Official New Helmet Design Ahead Of DCU-Set Season 2

Peacemaker season 1 hinted at Christopher Smith having multiple variations of his helmet and we now have our first look at what appears to be his main season 2 look.

While John Cena previously shared what appeared to be a helmet reveal on social media, those of you who suspected it was likely just a random photo from The Suicide Squad or season 1 were likely correct (that or he'll wear a few different variations when the show returns).

The promo art featured on a cast and crew gift matches up with the design first shared by James Gunn on social media when he posted a photo of it from the back.

Understandably, the design doesn't tell us much about what's to come but does mark a significant overhaul for the character in time for his DCU debut next August.

While it seems his costume will remain largely the same, this looks like a major upgrade for the anti-hero as he steps into a whole new world alongside the Creature Commands and Superman in this upcoming first year of DCU storytelling.

Despite Peacemaker's return being billed as "season 2," we expect the DCU to make some big changes to his place in the DC Universe and, if set photos are any indication, that may include the resurrection of his father and brother. Perhaps the DCU's Peacemaker is a true hero?

You can take a closer look at Peacemaker's new helmet design in the X post below.

New look at John Cena’s new helmet in ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/2XRPbOIabY — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) November 17, 2024

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

"Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at Max," Gunn said when the show was renewed for season 2. "To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience."

"I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season 2," the filmmaker and studio executive added.

John Cena chimed in to say, "I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series."

Season 2 of Peacemaker has assembled an impressive cast which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear.

