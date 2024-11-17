PEACEMAKER Promo Art Reveals The Official New Helmet Design Ahead Of DCU-Set Season 2

A cast and crew gift for those who worked on Peacemaker season 2 reveals a first official look at the helmet John Cena's Christopher Smith will wear in the upcoming DCU series which launches next August.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 17, 2024 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Peacemaker season 1 hinted at Christopher Smith having multiple variations of his helmet and we now have our first look at what appears to be his main season 2 look.

While John Cena previously shared what appeared to be a helmet reveal on social media, those of you who suspected it was likely just a random photo from The Suicide Squad or season 1 were likely correct (that or he'll wear a few different variations when the show returns). 

The promo art featured on a cast and crew gift matches up with the design first shared by James Gunn on social media when he posted a photo of it from the back.

Understandably, the design doesn't tell us much about what's to come but does mark a significant overhaul for the character in time for his DCU debut next August. 

While it seems his costume will remain largely the same, this looks like a major upgrade for the anti-hero as he steps into a whole new world alongside the Creature Commands and Superman in this upcoming first year of DCU storytelling. 

Despite Peacemaker's return being billed as "season 2," we expect the DCU to make some big changes to his place in the DC Universe and, if set photos are any indication, that may include the resurrection of his father and brother. Perhaps the DCU's Peacemaker is a true hero?

You can take a closer look at Peacemaker's new helmet design in the X post below.

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

"Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at Max," Gunn said when the show was renewed for season 2. "To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience."

"I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season 2," the filmmaker and studio executive added.

John Cena chimed in to say, "I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series."

Season 2 of Peacemaker has assembled an impressive cast which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear.

Keep checking back here for updates as we have them.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/17/2024, 1:44 PM
Is that kid gonna write another article about how Zach Snyder is better?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/17/2024, 2:06 PM
@McMurdo - i hope so. He sounds as twink as Josh....maybe Astolfo Monster Can tier
cubichy
cubichy - 11/17/2024, 1:47 PM
I absolutely despice peacemaker in suicide squad and overall. The silliness, slapstick comedy and morbious violence, it's like thor love and blunder. A complete shitshow. I cannot belive Gunn didn't develop other, much better primary characters 😤 and now they are actually making a season 2. A huge pile of dogshit. I hope Gunn can deliver on supes...and bring back DC, peacemaker is not a good indicator.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 11/17/2024, 2:12 PM
@cubichy - And yet you felt like you needed to talk about it...
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/17/2024, 2:15 PM
@cubichy - sure it's like Thor Love and Thunder if Thor Love and Thunder was actually really good. Basically it's like Thor Love and Thunder on Opposite Day.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/17/2024, 1:48 PM
Well that’s all different kinds of awful. Prime example of trying to fix something that isn’t broken, but you can trust Gunn to ruin one of his few good costumes. 🙄
Polaris
Polaris - 11/17/2024, 1:51 PM
The old one was better imo
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/17/2024, 1:52 PM
Could see it be one of many helmets he has. Although I'm not sure how canon S1 is, it dod feature multiple helmets
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/17/2024, 1:55 PM
Reminder mccmurdo uses alts
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/17/2024, 2:08 PM
@TehJoker - no i dont 😡...i mean..he...
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 11/17/2024, 2:09 PM
@TehJoker - I DO NOT!
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/17/2024, 2:15 PM
WHO IS [frick]ING REAL. AND WHO IS MCMURDO
Nightmare
Nightmare - 11/17/2024, 2:00 PM
I appreciated the ridiculous look of the old one and how it was a homage to the classic Charlton look. I hope it's not a new helmet every season thing to sell merchandise.

User Comment Image
micvalpro
micvalpro - 11/17/2024, 2:11 PM
@Nightmare - Everythings changed due to switching over to the new DCU.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 11/17/2024, 2:16 PM
Horribly lame humor.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/17/2024, 2:20 PM
It looks like a generic MCU design now.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 11/17/2024, 2:23 PM
He's still got a toilet bowl on his head
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/17/2024, 2:24 PM
I liked season 1,release it on 4k Blu-Ray.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/17/2024, 2:26 PM
I for one find the show very entertaining, I like that it leans into the graphic and raunchy. Not every joke lands, and it’s not the best show ever, but I’ll watch it.

Just hope they do explain that it’s a different universe

