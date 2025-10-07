PEACEMAKER Season 2 Finale Stills Tease James Gunn's Endgame; New BTS Photo Of Lex Luthor's Cameo

We're a couple of days away from the Peacemaker Season 2 finale, titled "Full Nelson," and HBO Max has just released a handful of official stills.

These don't reveal much, but tease A.R.G.U.S.'s exploration of the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. We also find Chris Smith behind bars, and it seems Vigilante is about to put all that money he's seized to good use. Could the 11th Street Kids have plans for their own team?

The promo for "Full Nelson" certainly seemed to suggest that Harcourt and John Economos have lost faith in the government organisation now being run by Rick Flag Sr., anyway.

Variety recently caught up with Emilia Harcourt actress Jennifer Holland and asked what fans can expect from the upcoming finale. "At this moment, she’s just feeling like he’s given up," she said of Peaceaker. "They have avoided his capture this long, and she’s put herself on the line [for him] multiple times, especially with her job. He’s not just giving up on himself, but he’s sacrificing himself for the rest of the team."

"She’s faced with this question in her own mind about what she will do from here. Chris is taking the fall for everyone, so are they all just going to stand there and see if maybe they can fix it in the future? She’s panicking a little bit, because she just can’t believe that he’s [throwing everything away] after, even though she gave him everything he was asking for in the interrogation room."

Holland added, "A lot of questions are answered in the finale, and the finale poses more questions to be answered soon." Based on previous comments from Gunn, we can expect those questions to be addressed in his upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

Check out these new Peacemaker Season 2 stills below.

Gunn has also taken to Instagram to share an official behind-the-scenes photo from Peacemaker Season 2, episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris," showing himself standing alongside Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) and Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.) on that prison set.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Seven episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.