PEACEMAKER Season 2 Finale Stills Tease James Gunn's Endgame; New BTS Photo Of Lex Luthor's Cameo

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Finale Stills Tease James Gunn's Endgame; New BTS Photo Of Lex Luthor's Cameo

A new look at the upcoming Peacemaker season 2 finale has been released, with stills from "Full Nelson" offering an intriguing glimpse at James Gunn's plans for the 11th Street Kids. Check them out...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

We're a couple of days away from the Peacemaker Season 2 finale, titled "Full Nelson," and HBO Max has just released a handful of official stills.

These don't reveal much, but tease A.R.G.U.S.'s exploration of the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. We also find Chris Smith behind bars, and it seems Vigilante is about to put all that money he's seized to good use. Could the 11th Street Kids have plans for their own team? 

The promo for "Full Nelson" certainly seemed to suggest that Harcourt and John Economos have lost faith in the government organisation now being run by Rick Flag Sr., anyway. 

Variety recently caught up with Emilia Harcourt actress Jennifer Holland and asked what fans can expect from the upcoming finale. "At this moment, she’s just feeling like he’s given up," she said of Peaceaker. "They have avoided his capture this long, and she’s put herself on the line [for him] multiple times, especially with her job. He’s not just giving up on himself, but he’s sacrificing himself for the rest of the team."

"She’s faced with this question in her own mind about what she will do from here. Chris is taking the fall for everyone, so are they all just going to stand there and see if maybe they can fix it in the future? She’s panicking a little bit, because she just can’t believe that he’s [throwing everything away] after, even though she gave him everything he was asking for in the interrogation room."

Holland added, "A lot of questions are answered in the finale, and the finale poses more questions to be answered soon." Based on previous comments from Gunn, we can expect those questions to be addressed in his upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow

Check out these new Peacemaker Season 2 stills below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

Gunn has also taken to Instagram to share an official behind-the-scenes photo from Peacemaker Season 2, episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris," showing himself standing alongside Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) and Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.) on that prison set.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Seven episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Vigilante's Shocking Actions, Truth About Auggie Smith, Season 2 Finale Surprises
Related:

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Vigilante's Shocking Actions, Truth About Auggie Smith, Season 2 Finale Surprises
PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Confirms The Quantum Unfolding Chamber Is Non-Human - Is He Teasing Brainiac?
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Confirms The Quantum Unfolding Chamber Is "Non-Human" - Is He Teasing Brainiac?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder