PEACEMAKER Season 2 Is NOT The Highest-Rated Live-Action Superhero Show On Rotten Tomatoes After All

Peacemaker season 2 is now sitting at a near-perfect 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, and James Gunn is touting it as the highest-rated live-action superhero show on the aggregator...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 28, 2025 04:08 PM EST
The second season of Peacemaker hit Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% when the review embargo lifted, but as more verdicts were added, it slipped down to a still very impressive 97%.

The show has now climbed back up to 99%, and with this score unlikely to fluctuate much more ahead of tonight's second episode, James Gunn is touting it as the highest-rated live-action superhero series on the review aggregator.

The thing is, this is not quite accurate!

While several animated shows such as The Spectacular Spider-Man and The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes are sitting at 100%, there is also one live-action superhero series that also boasts a perfect score: The '70s Wonder Woman show starring Lynda Carter.

Peacemaker can still lay claim to being the highest-rated modern superhero series on Rotten Tomatoes, and, just in case you go in for the whole DC/Marvel rivalry thing, its 99% score does top any small-screen project from Marvel Studios.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything."

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/28/2025, 4:34 PM
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/28/2025, 5:15 PM
@Lisa89 - "there is also one live-action superhero series that also boasts a perfect score: The '70s Wonder Woman show starring Lynda Carter."
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/28/2025, 5:19 PM
@GeneralZod - Umm, yeah. I figured folks would read that, just as I had read that, and would want to check to see if it was true. Hence, “I’ll save you the trouble.” and a link. 😞
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 8/28/2025, 4:38 PM
We gotta be a little self-aware here. Nickel-and-diming percentage points on a review site, and trying to act like economists calculating box-office (with or without inflation) is just nonsense. This constant need to diminish any achievement solely to have something to talk about has gotta stop.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/28/2025, 4:44 PM
@foreverintheway - you realize you're contributing to it all by posting a comment on it, right?
santiagoch
santiagoch - 8/28/2025, 4:41 PM
Why is the obsession of this site with RT?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/28/2025, 4:45 PM
@santiagoch - RT beat cbm to the idea
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/28/2025, 4:43 PM
I don't get the praises for this show. I found the first season dull, pointless, and nothing special that sticks out among other s-h shows.
The first episode of season 2 (a season I was beyond willing to give this series another chance since it connects directly into the new DCU)? Sh1t. Pointless. Crude. Nothing special.
I sure hope Lanterns kills it. I love GL and the mythology. Gunn isn't writing or directing which is probably a good thing (I did REALLY like Creature Commandos tho).
So, fingers 🤞🏻 that the new show is outstanding.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2025, 4:57 PM
Cool , 99% is still impressive….

However I still feel an obligation to inform that RT does not give arbitrary scores in regards to quality but moreso it’s the critics who decide to post their reviews in regards to it being positive or not which accumulates into a percentage that shows how much they liked a show/movie etc.

Spectacular & EMH being in front of it by 1% as of now isn’t something to frown upon since those shows are top tier superhero media (never seen the 70’s WW show so can’t comment on that).

Anyway , Peacemaker S1 was solid and I liked the S2 premeire so hopefully the rest of the season turns out well!!.

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 8/28/2025, 5:02 PM
so what if it was
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/28/2025, 5:08 PM
The show is enjoyable but doesn't hold a candle to Watchmen, Legion or Netflix Daredevil at their best. Even AOS is not recognized as much it should be. Its unapologetically not ashamed that its comic book fare which I think is why it gets as many brownie points as it does (deservedly), but it also often feels like Gunn on autopilot and in comparison to the aforementioned shows, a bit pedestrian.

Legion is so slept on man. Packed to the gills with an incredible visual and narrative playfulness that no other comic book media has really gotten close to it all in my opinion.
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 8/28/2025, 5:13 PM
Disney should do an Earth’s Mightiest Heroes season 3. Bring it back like X-Men TAS. That show was fantastic and season 2 ended on a cliffhanger that I’d love to see resolved.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/28/2025, 5:15 PM
@mountainman -

X-Men 97' S2
YFNSM S2
Avengers:EMS S3

User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 8/28/2025, 5:25 PM
So basically like how Putin has a 90% approval rating in Russia.

Got it.

User Comment Image

Update:-
The bird was shot shortly afterwards for seeming to flip the.....um....bird....at Vladmir.

