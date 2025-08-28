PEACEMAKER Season 2 Is NOT The Highest-Rated Live-Action Superhero Show On Rotten Tomatoes After All

The second season of Peacemaker hit Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% when the review embargo lifted, but as more verdicts were added, it slipped down to a still very impressive 97%.

The show has now climbed back up to 99%, and with this score unlikely to fluctuate much more ahead of tonight's second episode, James Gunn is touting it as the highest-rated live-action superhero series on the review aggregator.

The thing is, this is not quite accurate!

While several animated shows such as The Spectacular Spider-Man and The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes are sitting at 100%, there is also one live-action superhero series that also boasts a perfect score: The '70s Wonder Woman show starring Lynda Carter.

Peacemaker can still lay claim to being the highest-rated modern superhero series on Rotten Tomatoes, and, just in case you go in for the whole DC/Marvel rivalry thing, its 99% score does top any small-screen project from Marvel Studios.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything."

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”