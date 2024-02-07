GAME OF THRONES: BLOODMOON Latest Leak Shows First Footage From Naomi Watts' Scrapped Pilot Episode

In 2019, it was revealed that HBO had scrapped a Game of Thrones prequel developed by Jane Goldman after shooting a pricey pilot episode starring Naomi Watts.

A first look at the series leaked online last week and, as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, more behind-the-scenes photos and even some footage have started doing the rounds on social media.

Tentatively titled Game of Thrones: Bloodmoon, the show had originally been given the green light in June 2018 and was one of several prequel scripts picked up by the cable network when the main series began winding down. The Defenders and Madame Web helmer SJ Clarkson helmed the pilot and with such a big star attached, the expectation was that it would eventually move forward.

Alas, something at its core wasn't working and even a lengthy post-production period - which led to a complete re-edit of the initial cut - also did little to help matters (neither did rumblings of issues behind the scenes in Ireland).

"From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers," reads the official logline, "the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: it’s not the story we think we know."

You can take a closer look at Game of Thrones: Bloodmoon in the X posts below.

New images from HBO’s canceled #GameOfThrones prequel series, ‘BLOODMOON,’ starring Naomi Watts. pic.twitter.com/BkLWcvbhJN — westerosies (@westerosies) February 5, 2024 New look at Naomi Watts filming a scene for HBO’s canceled #GameOfThrones prequel series, ‘BLOODMOON.’



In the series, that would have depicted the story of the first Long Night, Naomi was to play a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” pic.twitter.com/Njzprq94zo — westerosies (@westerosies) February 5, 2024

While these leaks have generated a fair bit of intrigue among Game of Thrones fans, we don't expect HBO to ever revisit the concept. Something about it clearly didn't work and, with House of Dragon proving to be such a success, it's not as if the cable network is in desperate need of this effort.

Several prequels and sequels are also to be in the works, including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight and Kit Harington's Snow.

Talking about the show's cancellation in 2020, Watts said, "I’m sorry. I feel your pain. I equally got into it. I wasn’t a huge fan and hadn’t seen the shows until I was hired and then completely binged everything within the space of a couple of months and it’s just wonderful."

"It’s a deep shame, it would have been great fun," the actress added. "But I am not allowed to give anything away I’m afraid."

Stay tuned for more on the Game of Thrones franchise as we have it.