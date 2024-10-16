WATCHMEN PART II Trailer And Cover Art Tease The Epic Conclusion To Animated Adaptation Of Classic Story

The first trailer for Watchmen Chapter II has been released (via IGN) along with 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray cover art ahead of its debut on those platforms on November 26 and December 3, respectively.

The second half of this animated adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel sees its "outlawed superheroes grapple with their personal lives and each other while racing the clock to solve a deepening mystery connected to an impending nuclear war between the United States and Russia."

Brandon Vietti produced and directed Watchmen Chapter II from an adaptation by J. Michael Straczynski. Jim Krieg and Cindy Rago serve as producers and Gibbons acts as consulting producer. Sam Register, Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin are executive producers.

The site has also shared the full voice cast (the vast majority return from Chapter I, though there are a few new additions as well).

Matthew Rhys (Dan Dreiberg, Nite Owl)

Katee Sackhoff (Laurie Juspeczyk, Silk Spectre)

Titus Welliver (Rorschach, Walter Kovacs)

Troy Baker (Adrian Veidt, Ozymandias)

Adrienne Barbeau (Sally Jupiter, Silk Spectre)

Michael Cerveris (Jonathan Osterman, Dr. Manhattan)

Zehra Fazal (Hira Manish, Newscaster)

Phil Fondacaro (Tom Ryan, Big Figure)

Grey Griffin (Female Citizen #1, Advisor #1)

John Marshall Jones (Hooded Justice)

Max Koch (Bernard, President Nixon, Lawrence Andrews)

Phil LaMarr (Comic Book Narrator, Bernie, Male Citizen #1)

Yuri Lowenthal (Seymour, Knot Top #2, Bully #1)

Long Nguyen (Attendant #1)

Geoff Pierson (Hollis Mason, Prison Guard #1)

Jason Spisak (Doug Roth, Bully #2, Hector Godfrey)

Kari Wahlgren (Sylvia Kovacs, Female Knot Top)

Rick D. Wasserman (Edward Blake, The Comedian)

Watchmen Chapter II's Special Features include "The Art of Adaptation: Building to the Final Act," "Dave Gibbons and Watchmen: Chapters 7-12," and "Designing Watchmen."

Zack Snyder previously adapted Watchmen with his 2009 live-action movie. Essentially a shot-for-shot remake of the graphic novel, it was praised by fans - even with certain Snyder-isms like ample slow-motion - and only made one significant change with the final act.

Damon Lindelof later took charge of a critically acclaimed sequel TV series for HBO which picked up with the story's leads several years later (however, it was meant as a follow-up to the comic book rather than Snyder's movie, hence the squids).

On Rotten Tomatoes, Watchmen Chapter I has a 92% score from critics and 82% from fans so we have high hopes for this upcoming movie.

Check out the trailer and 4K/Blu-ray cover art for Watchmen Chapter II below.