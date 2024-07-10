WATCHMEN CHAPTER I Red-Band Trailer Released Along With Full Cast List And Blu-ray Cover Art

The first trailer for Watchmen Chapter I has been released, and with that comes the full voice cast for Warner Bros. Animation's R-Rated adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel.

It's also been confirmed today, courtesy of IGN (who have also shared cover art for the HE release), that the movie will debut on Digital on August 13, with a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release following on August 27.

As with Zack Snyder's 2009 movie, it looks like the comic has come to life, begging the question of what this latest version will deliver that its live-action predecessor didn't. The Man of Steel helmer did take some liberties with the source material, though, so perhaps this version will be even more faithful.

Back to Watchmen Chapter I's cast and it will be led by Matthew Rhys (Nite Owl), Katee Sackhoff (Silk Spectre), Titus Welliver (Rorschach), Troy Baker (Ozymandias), Michael Cerveris (Dr. Manhattan), and Rick D. Wasserman (The Comedian).

Supporting players include Adrienne Barbeau (Sally Jupiter/Silk Spectre), Corey Burton (Captain Metropolis), Jeffrey Combs (Moloch), John Marshall Jones (Hooded Justice), Yuri Lowenthal (Wally Weaver), Geoff Pierson (Nite Owl), and Kari Wahlgren (Janey Slater).

Grey DeLisle, Kelly Hu, Max Koch, Phil LaMarr, Dwight Schultz, and Jason Spisak have all been cast in undisclosed roles.

The official synopsis for the movie reads, "In an alternate world history set in 1985, the murder of a government-sponsored superhero draws his outlawed colleagues out of retirement and into a mystery that threatens to upend their personal lives and the world itself."

Watchmen Chapter I is produced and directed by Brandon Vietti from an adaptation by J. Michael Straczynski. Jim Krieg and Cindy Rago are producers and Dave Gibbons is consulting producer. Sam Register, Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin are executive producers.

Bonus features include "The Art of Adaptation: Introducing the Story" and "Dave Gibbons and Watchmen: Chapters I-VI."

Check out the trailer and cover for Watchmen Chapter I below and let us know your thoughts on this latest adaptation in the comments section.