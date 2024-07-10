WATCHMEN CHAPTER I Red-Band Trailer Released Along With Full Cast List And Blu-ray Cover Art

The first trailer has been released for Warner Bros. Animation's Watchmen Chapter I along with Blu-ray cover art, a release date, and the full cast list and creative team. Check it out after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Watchmen

The first trailer for Watchmen Chapter I has been released, and with that comes the full voice cast for Warner Bros. Animation's R-Rated adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel. 

It's also been confirmed today, courtesy of IGN (who have also shared cover art for the HE release), that the movie will debut on Digital on August 13, with a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release following on August 27. 

As with Zack Snyder's 2009 movie, it looks like the comic has come to life, begging the question of what this latest version will deliver that its live-action predecessor didn't. The Man of Steel helmer did take some liberties with the source material, though, so perhaps this version will be even more faithful. 

Back to Watchmen Chapter I's cast and it will be led by Matthew Rhys (Nite Owl), Katee Sackhoff (Silk Spectre), Titus Welliver (Rorschach), Troy Baker (Ozymandias), Michael Cerveris (Dr. Manhattan), and Rick D. Wasserman (The Comedian). 

Supporting players include Adrienne Barbeau (Sally Jupiter/Silk Spectre), Corey Burton (Captain Metropolis), Jeffrey Combs (Moloch), John Marshall Jones (Hooded Justice), Yuri Lowenthal (Wally Weaver), Geoff Pierson (Nite Owl), and Kari Wahlgren (Janey Slater).

Grey DeLisle, Kelly Hu, Max Koch, Phil LaMarr, Dwight Schultz, and Jason Spisak have all been cast in undisclosed roles.

The official synopsis for the movie reads, "In an alternate world history set in 1985, the murder of a government-sponsored superhero draws his outlawed colleagues out of retirement and into a mystery that threatens to upend their personal lives and the world itself."

Watchmen Chapter I is produced and directed by Brandon Vietti from an adaptation by J. Michael Straczynski. Jim Krieg and Cindy Rago are producers and Dave Gibbons is consulting producer. Sam Register, Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin are executive producers.

Bonus features include "The Art of Adaptation: Introducing the Story" and "Dave Gibbons and Watchmen: Chapters I-VI."

Check out the trailer and cover for Watchmen Chapter I below and let us know your thoughts on this latest adaptation in the comments section.

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/10/2024, 1:33 PM
I hate this cheap animation.
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 7/10/2024, 2:12 PM
@Feralwookiee - the motion comic that they did a few years back was cheap
Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 2:31 PM
@cyclopsprime - I mean, yeah. That's a motion comic. This is a full movie.
Skestra
Skestra - 7/10/2024, 1:35 PM
That is pretty solid voice cast!
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 7/10/2024, 2:23 PM
@Skestra - Agreed. Even though I don’t particularly like Watchmen as a whole, that’s a good cast they’ve assembled.
jumpingtheshark
jumpingtheshark - 7/10/2024, 1:36 PM
This looks great.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/10/2024, 1:38 PM
Ymn78
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/10/2024, 1:40 PM
it looks like the comic has come to life, begging the question of what this latest version will deliver that its live-action predecessor didn't
Uh squid? Also dozens of supporting characters and scenes that the film omitted.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/10/2024, 1:55 PM
@soberchimera - You're assuming Josh actually knows what he's talking about?
Ghoul
Ghoul - 7/10/2024, 1:41 PM
I know Snyder changed some things a bit but overall I thought he fully nailed the Watchmen. His style actually worked really well on that one. Don’t really see a need for this honestly.
Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 2:32 PM
@Ghoul - yeah. Especially if you watch the ultimate edition which puts in a lot of what he removed.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/10/2024, 2:32 PM
@Ghoul - It's a more faithful adaptation. Also, a way for WBD to make some money before they sell DC Comics to KFC Yum! Brands or whatever.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/10/2024, 1:42 PM
Looks great. Much better and more accurate than the Snyder film. I'll be getting this day one
HermanM
HermanM - 7/10/2024, 1:51 PM
The Motion Comic voices were perfect. Especially Rorschach and Dr Manhattan.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/10/2024, 1:47 PM
I don’t get it. We already have the movie. It’s like they’re just animating the movie.
Rosraf
Rosraf - 7/10/2024, 2:04 PM
@JobinJ - the movie mostly just live-actioned the comic book panels.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/10/2024, 1:51 PM
Don't dig Manhattan's voice, really can't top Billy Crudup, ey?
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/10/2024, 1:53 PM
I can't wait for the live action version of this.

Then maybe they'll make a comic adaption.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 1:54 PM
Damn , that’s a good cast especially Matthew Rhys as Nite Owl and Michael Cerveris as Dr Manhattan…

The rest seem good too and fit their roles well ( I do think Titus Welliver is maybe trying a bit too hard and going into Bale Batman territory at times).

Anyway , never been a big Watchmen fan but it’ll still check it out since it seems decent.
Whoelsebutkevin
Whoelsebutkevin - 7/10/2024, 2:00 PM
Titus Welliver's Rorschach sounds like perfect voice for Two-face, perfect!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/10/2024, 2:05 PM
So far, WATCHMEN has been an (originally) 12 part maxi-series comic.

Collected together as a Grahic Novel.

It's been a major motion pitcure.

A Motion Comic.

Prequel Comics.

A live action sequel series on HBO.

A sequel Graphic Novel.

And now an animated series.

They have retread this story in almost every medium possible. I'm just waiting for the day when we'll get WATCHMEN -The Broadway Play!
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/10/2024, 2:11 PM
@Nomis929 - Don't give them ideas!
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 7/10/2024, 2:15 PM
@Nomis929 - With Rorschach’s big dance number “I’m not locked here with YOU….no!….you’re locked in here with meeeeeeee!!!”
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/10/2024, 2:18 PM
@SuperJefe -

User Comment Image
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 7/10/2024, 2:44 PM
@Nomis929 - we’re due for an audio drama like The Death & Return Of Superman (That actually rocked btw)
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/10/2024, 2:47 PM
@DudeGuy - Agreed!
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 7/10/2024, 2:05 PM
Doest not look good.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/10/2024, 2:06 PM
[frick] cg animation by itself, as an enhancer for action scenes it had its perks. Ick
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/10/2024, 2:07 PM
Of all the ways they could of animated this, and this is what they chose 😞
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/10/2024, 2:11 PM
The motion comic had more life than this
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 7/10/2024, 2:16 PM
Looks like that computer-animated Spidey series from a while back.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 7/10/2024, 2:25 PM
@SuperJefe - 2003’s Spider-Man: The New Animated Series, animated by Mainframe Entertainment, the same folks behind ReBoot, Beast Wars, and Beast Machines.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/10/2024, 2:30 PM
@FlixMentallo21 - wasn't that an mtv animation? Or just aired on mtv?
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 7/10/2024, 2:43 PM
@braunermegda - Aired on MTV.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/10/2024, 2:19 PM
Anybody else getting randomly logged out?
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/10/2024, 2:31 PM
@SonOfAGif - did you not access the site for a while? Because cookies can expire and you can get logged out automatically
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/10/2024, 2:34 PM
@braunermegda - I access the site at least once a day for updates. I don't always post though.
xfan320
xfan320 - 7/10/2024, 2:20 PM
Before I even looked at the cast list, I knew Troy Baker was gonna have a role.

Dude's in EVERYTHING now.
AC1
AC1 - 7/10/2024, 2:25 PM
I'm not normally one to bash things without giving it a fair shot first... But why's this a thing? The live action movie wasn't a 1-1 adaptation but it was pretty damn close, and this version doesn't really look like it's doing anything new except adapting the comic with a cheap looking version of Into The Spider-Verse's animation style.

The cast all seemed pretty good so I'll give them that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 2:28 PM
@AC1 - seems more like What If’s animation style to me moreso then Spiderverse

I do get yah but maybe it has something new that we haven’t seen in the trailer yet or perhaps Chapter 2.
