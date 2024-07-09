WATCHMEN CHAPTER 1 Motion Poster Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's New Trailer

WATCHMEN CHAPTER 1 Motion Poster Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's New Trailer

We got a first glimpse of Warner Bros.' upcoming two-art animated Watchmen adaptation last month, and a new motion poster has now been released ahead of tomorrow's full trailer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2024 11:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Watchmen
Source: Via Toonado.com

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios announced a two-part animated feature based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel, Watchmen, during last year's SDCC, and the first full trailer is set to be released online at some point tomorrow.

The movies will utilize a CG animation style, with Chapter 1 set to debut later this year and Chapter 2 in 2025. The project has been described as "a leap forward for our DC Cinematic Animation."

The first trailer teased some key moments from the story that are sure to be familiar to fans of the comic - and Zack Snyder's live-action adaptation! There's no getting away from the fact that this looks a lot like the 2009 movie, which, to be fair, did also recreate numerous panels from the page.

The motion poster below spotlights The Comedian, Doctor Manhattan, Ozymandias, Silk Spectre, Nite Owl, and Rorschach.

The movie was recently rated R for "violent content and some graphic nudity," which likely refers to Doctor Manhattan's aversion to underwear.

In a somewhat unusual move, the teaser was released before the creative team and voice cast were announced, but we'll hopefully get some more details along with tomorrow's new trailer

"Watchmen is set in an alternate reality that closely mirrors the contemporary world of the 1980s. The primary difference is the presence of superheroes. The point of divergence occurs in the year 1938. Their existence in this version of the United States is shown to have dramatically affected and altered the outcomes of real-world events such as the Vietnam War and the presidency of Richard Nixon. In keeping with the realism of the series, although the costumed crimefighters of Watchmen are commonly called "superheroes", only one, named Doctor Manhattan, possesses any superhuman abilities.

The war in Vietnam ends with an American victory in 1971 and Nixon is still president as of October 1985 upon the repeal of term limits and the Watergate scandal not coming to pass. The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan occurs approximately six years later than in real life. When the story begins, the existence of Doctor Manhattan has given the U.S. a strategic advantage over the Soviet Union, which has dramatically increased Cold War tensions. Eventually, by 1977, superheroes grow unpopular among the police and the public, leading them to be outlawed with the passage of the Keene Act.

While many of the heroes retired, Doctor Manhattan and another superhero, known as The Comedian, operate as government-sanctioned agents. Another named Rorschach continues to operate outside the law."

OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/9/2024, 11:03 PM
Can't be worse than @Blackandyellow's Little House on the Prairie fan fiction.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/9/2024, 11:03 PM
Shit got dark.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/9/2024, 11:22 PM
@OriginalGusto1 -

Get yer popcorn surprise kit all ready for this one.
Skestra
Skestra - 7/9/2024, 11:24 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - How they settled to name the town Walnut Grove... @blackandyellow is sick!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 11:06 PM
Septemver 2 midnigth , Nanda Pradesh
I used the designated street, this city will say save ME SIR and i will wisper REDEEEEEEM!!!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/9/2024, 11:19 PM
@Malatrova15 - This city is afraid of me. I have seen its true face. The streets are extended gutters and the gutters are full of poo and when the drains finally scab over, all the vermin will drown in poo.
dracula
dracula - 7/9/2024, 11:12 PM
This seems extremely pointless

Combined, the movie will have a 3 hour run time

Basically the same as the live action film

Outside of keeping the giant squid, what more can it add

Doubt they will keep the pirate story or the news stand
dracula
dracula - 7/9/2024, 11:13 PM
Guessing the first part will end with Manhattan taking Silk Specter to mars
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 11:15 PM
I find the complaint of it looking too similar to the 2009 movie to be odd since that used the comic as storyboard for the film anyway so it would be faithful to the aesthetic of that…

I get that would create this feeling of “been there , done that” but if you want adaptations to be as accurate as possible to the source material then that will happen so just gotta deal with it.

Anyway , I personally have never been the biggest Watchmen fan but this does look like it could be decent so I might check it out…

I’m especially intrigued to see who is in the voice cast for this so hope we find out tomorrow!!.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/9/2024, 11:18 PM
No one would have known this comic existed without ZS
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/9/2024, 11:22 PM
@YouFlopped - No one would've known about one of the most popular and acclaimed comics of all time?
Please tell me you're being sarcastic or at least under 30 years old.

