JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Reveals Which Of His Comic Book Movies He's The Proudest Of

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Reveals Which Of His Comic Book Movies He's The Proudest Of

Zack Snyder's comic book movies remain incredibly divisive among fans (particularly in the DC Universe), but which of them is he proudest of? The filmmaker's answer might just end up surprising you...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 20, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Justice League
Source: ComicBook.com

Dawn of the Dead (which, somewhat ironically, was written by DC Studios boss James Gunn) was Zack Snyder's first feature, but 300 undoubtedly put him on the map as a filmmaker.

The movie, deemed unfilmable by some, was a surprise hit and gave the future Justice League helmer the chance to later tackle another tricky adaptation: Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen

The likes of Terry Gilliam and Darren Aronofsky had tried and failed to do something with the property, and Snyder's Watchmen - which was strikingly comic accurate outside of the giant squid's absence - was released to mixed, albeit mostly positive, reviews in 2009. 

Unfortunately, it grossed just $185 million on a then-sizeable $120 million budget. The movie hasn't quite managed to achieve cult classic status in the years since, but Watchmen still has more than its fair share of fans. 

Talking to ComicBook.com about Netflix's Twilight of the Gods, Snyder was asked which of his comic book movies he's proudest of and singled out Watchmen as a clear favourite. 

"Well, weirdly, I kind of look at it in two ways. Like one I think, of course, Man of Steel, BvS, Justice League, is its own thing...I don't know necessarily, whether it's a comic book movie in the classic sense, for me. But I can understand how people would say that because those are comic book characters and whatever, but, that's just based on ideas that I had about comic book characters."

"I would have to say Watchmen, probably for me, just like the process of adaptation from comic book to movie design, all the things as we went from comic books to movie. I think Watchmen is like the cleanest, and kind of most satisfying, transition to adapted material."

HBO's Watchmen sequel was a critically acclaimed hit but a recent animated version of the story appears to have come and gone with little interest from fans of the original graphic novel. 

There's room to explore these characters on screen in future projects but whether that's a priority for DC Studios given their loose connection to the DC Universe remains to be seen. 

Last November, The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan offered high praise for Snyder's Watchmen when he said, "I’ve always believed Watchmen was ahead of its time. The idea of a superhero team, which it so brilliantly subverts, wasn’t yet a thing in movies. It would have been fascinating to see it released post-Avengers."

Watchmen is now available wherever you get your movies. 

JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Explains How New Project Has Helped Him Move On From DCEU Difficulties
Related:

JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Explains How New Project Has Helped Him Move On From DCEU Difficulties
10 Best DC EXTENDED UNIVERSE Post-Credits Scene Ranked
Recommended For You:

10 Best DC EXTENDED UNIVERSE Post-Credits Scene Ranked
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/20/2024, 7:25 AM
Good. Good.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/20/2024, 7:26 AM
I kinda expected 300, since it's way more Snyder-y. That said Watchmen is a great adaptation. It feels like the comic book, but still does it's own thing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 7:29 AM
@bkmeijer1 - me too but it makes sense that it’s Watchmen I feel

It was considered unadaptable for awhile if I’m not mistaken but he proved it could work
LSHF
LSHF - 9/20/2024, 7:26 AM
I liked it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/20/2024, 7:27 AM
Say what you like about Snyder (I know he's a controversial entity) but he pulled it off with Watchmen. Then I pulled it off. While men watched.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/20/2024, 7:28 AM
Pleasantly surprised with this one.

Wanted him to say Watchmen.
Expected him to say one of his Snyderverse flicks.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/20/2024, 7:33 AM
Not crazy about Snyder, but damn Watchmen was so good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 7:41 AM
I get what he means…

Regardless of how people feel about it , his DCEU trilogy was his own take & ideas on those characters which others have done too while not necessarily directing adapting a particularly run , series or graphic novel unlike Watchmen which was translating a specific story from page to screen hence what he means by it being a comic book movie in a classic and pure sense for him.

I agree with Watchmen since I do think it’s his best “comic book movie” thus far , not because of him directly adapting images from page to screen & such but because it felt like the comic (for the most part) but did it’s own thing well also imo.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/20/2024, 7:48 AM
300 and watchmen where good Batman vs Superman was good but slow at times watchmen was slow but Batman vs Superman slower
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/20/2024, 7:48 AM
@dragon316 - look of doomsday suck with powers
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/20/2024, 7:48 AM
Batman vs Superman had its problems, but the fight scenes in that movie were amazing. The doomsday battle was one of the best comic book fight scenes ever filmed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 7:49 AM
I still haven’t checked out the Snyder Cut and have no real interest to do so but I personally do think that while I didn’t care much for MOS overall , it’s definitely the best of his trilogy imo…

At the end of it , I felt that take and universe still had potential but it was BVS that dropped the ball hard for me.

Snyder actually did have some good or atleast interesting ideas but it’s the execution that would be normally lacking imo.

User Comment Image
elgaz
elgaz - 9/20/2024, 7:50 AM
Loved Watchmen. Snyder definitely has hit some duds along the way but I still don't quite get some of the absolutely vitriolic hate he gets online, I see more directed at him than the likes of fellow director and child rapist Roman Polanski. People he's worked with are very positive about him.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/20/2024, 7:57 AM
Man of Steel is an amazing movie in my opinion. Watchmen is top notch. 300 is cool.

Batman v Superman, despite its problems is one of my favorite superhero films. The fight scenes in that movie are amazing, the soundtrack is top-notch. Ben Afflecks take on Batman is awesome. I think. And I really liked Wonder Woman’s appearance.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder