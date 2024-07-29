WATCHMEN CHAPTER I Clip Recreates Two Big Scenes From Alan Moore And Dave Gibbons' Iconic Graphic Novel

Plenty of big news came out of this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, including the first clip for Watchmen Chapter I, Warner Bros. Animation's R-Rated adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel.

That divisive CG animation style is on full display as Dr. Manhattan is welcomed to The Benny Anger Show. He's confronted by several angry audience members who demand the all-powerful superhero answer for the supposed role he may have played in the people he's crossed paths with over the years being diagnosed with cancer.

As all of this is happening, we see Nite Owl and Silk Spectre - in their civilian guises - fending off an attack from criminals. Everything we see looks like the graphic novel and, unsurprisingly, Zack Snyder's 2009 Watchmen movie (which itself was a near shot-for-shot remake of the source material).

With that in mind, we can't help but wonder what the point of this animated remake is! Regardless, the clip also includes a fun introduction by Katee Sackhoff; The Mandalorian star plays the younger Silk Spectre in the movie.

You can watch the first Watchmen Chapter I clip in the players below (via Toonado.com).

Check out this exclusive clip from Watchmen Chapter I, the first part of a two-part feature film arriving on digital on August 13.



Follow along here for everything announced at #SDCC: https://t.co/fXGMjXp8am pic.twitter.com/2u3JZsQqSt — IGN (@IGN) July 26, 2024

The official synopsis for Watchmen Chapter I reads, "In an alternate world history set in 1985, the murder of a government-sponsored superhero draws his outlawed colleagues out of retirement and into a mystery that threatens to upend their personal lives and the world itself."

Watchmen Chapter I's cast will be led by Matthew Rhys (Nite Owl), Katee Sackhoff (Silk Spectre), Titus Welliver (Rorschach), Troy Baker (Ozymandias), Michael Cerveris (Dr. Manhattan), and Rick D. Wasserman (The Comedian).

Supporting players include Adrienne Barbeau (Sally Jupiter/Silk Spectre), Corey Burton (Captain Metropolis), Jeffrey Combs (Moloch), John Marshall Jones (Hooded Justice), Yuri Lowenthal (Wally Weaver), Geoff Pierson (Nite Owl), and Kari Wahlgren (Janey Slater). Grey DeLisle, Kelly Hu, Max Koch, Phil LaMarr, Dwight Schultz, and Jason Spisak have all been cast in undisclosed roles.

The movie is produced and directed by Brandon Vietti from an adaptation by J. Michael Straczynski. Jim Krieg and Cindy Rago are producers and Dave Gibbons is consulting producer. Sam Register, Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin are executive producers.

Watchmen Chapter I will debut on Digital on August 13, with a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release following on August 27.