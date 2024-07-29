WATCHMEN CHAPTER I Clip Recreates Two Big Scenes From Alan Moore And Dave Gibbons' Iconic Graphic Novel

WATCHMEN CHAPTER I Clip Recreates Two Big Scenes From Alan Moore And Dave Gibbons' Iconic Graphic Novel

The first Watchmen Chapter I clip has been released and it sees Dr. Manhattan held accountable for his past and Silk Spectre and Nite-Owl getting into an alleyway brawl. Check it out after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Watchmen
Source: Toonado.com

Plenty of big news came out of this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, including the first clip for Watchmen Chapter I, Warner Bros. Animation's R-Rated adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel. 

That divisive CG animation style is on full display as Dr. Manhattan is welcomed to The Benny Anger Show. He's confronted by several angry audience members who demand the all-powerful superhero answer for the supposed role he may have played in the people he's crossed paths with over the years being diagnosed with cancer.

As all of this is happening, we see Nite Owl and Silk Spectre - in their civilian guises - fending off an attack from criminals. Everything we see looks like the graphic novel and, unsurprisingly, Zack Snyder's 2009 Watchmen movie (which itself was a near shot-for-shot remake of the source material).

With that in mind, we can't help but wonder what the point of this animated remake is! Regardless, the clip also includes a fun introduction by Katee Sackhoff; The Mandalorian star plays the younger Silk Spectre in the movie. 

You can watch the first Watchmen Chapter I clip in the players below (via Toonado.com).

The official synopsis for Watchmen Chapter I reads, "In an alternate world history set in 1985, the murder of a government-sponsored superhero draws his outlawed colleagues out of retirement and into a mystery that threatens to upend their personal lives and the world itself."

Watchmen Chapter I's cast will be led by Matthew Rhys (Nite Owl), Katee Sackhoff (Silk Spectre), Titus Welliver (Rorschach), Troy Baker (Ozymandias), Michael Cerveris (Dr. Manhattan), and Rick D. Wasserman (The Comedian). 

Supporting players include Adrienne Barbeau (Sally Jupiter/Silk Spectre), Corey Burton (Captain Metropolis), Jeffrey Combs (Moloch), John Marshall Jones (Hooded Justice), Yuri Lowenthal (Wally Weaver), Geoff Pierson (Nite Owl), and Kari Wahlgren (Janey Slater). Grey DeLisle, Kelly Hu, Max Koch, Phil LaMarr, Dwight Schultz, and Jason Spisak have all been cast in undisclosed roles.

The movie is produced and directed by Brandon Vietti from an adaptation by J. Michael Straczynski. Jim Krieg and Cindy Rago are producers and Dave Gibbons is consulting producer. Sam Register, Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin are executive producers.

Watchmen Chapter I will debut on Digital on August 13, with a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release following on August 27. 

WATCHMEN CHAPTER I Red-Band Trailer Released Along With Full Cast List And Blu-ray Cover Art
Related:

WATCHMEN CHAPTER I Red-Band Trailer Released Along With Full Cast List And Blu-ray Cover Art
WATCHMEN CHAPTER 1 Motion Poster Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's New Trailer
Recommended For You:

WATCHMEN CHAPTER 1 Motion Poster Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's New Trailer
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/29/2024, 9:21 AM
They couldn't bother to actually hand draw them like the comic, [frick] cg animation. Use it as an enhancer for action scenes. This looks like absolute dog water. I guess the motion comic is still king
valmic
valmic - 7/29/2024, 9:40 AM
Just makes me think about the live action.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/29/2024, 9:53 AM
"With that in mind, we can't help but wonder what the point of this animated remake is!"

Loud noises!

*ahem*

Animation still reminds me of What If...? and I'm not digging it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 9:57 AM
Well , that escalated quickly…

Never been a big Watchmen fan but this looks decent.

I also do like the voice work , especially Dr Manhattan which makes sense since one of the Observers from Fringe is playing him so he has the emotionless thing down pat.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder