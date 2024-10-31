AGATHA ALL ALONG: Here's An Official Look At Those Comic-Accurate Costumes And THAT Same-Sex Kiss

In last night's two-episode finale of Agatha All Along - you can read our in-depth recap here - we were treated to some huge revelations and surprises. Of course, among the biggest were those comic-accurate costumes.

Firstly, Billy Maximoff emerges from the Witches' Road with full control of his powers and suits up as Wiccan. Wearing a costume that's almost identical to his look on the page, Billy looked phenomenal in action, particularly with a crown - in place of a headband - that links him to his mother, the Scarlet Witch.

It didn't end with Billy, though. With Death unleashed, the true face of "Rio Vidal" is finally revealed and Marvel Studios has translated this character from the page to screen in a really exciting way.

There have been rumblings online we'll see her again, so the hope now is that she might serve as an ally to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the same way she once encouraged Thanos to commit genocide in the comics.

Then, there's Agatha Harkness herself. After finally dying, the witch refuses to head into the afterlife; she can't face her son after using his song to kill countless witches (she's clearly ashamed of her actions) and returns to the land of the living as a ghost.

For those of you wondering, this is very much in line with the comics because a ghostly Agatha has also served as the Scarlet Witch's mentor in recent years.

As part of her transformation, Agatha now wears a comic-accurate costume and rocks white hair. This brings the MCU's take on the villain - well, anti-hero - more in line with the character's classic appearance.

Perhaps even more noteworthy than the costumes is that kiss. In the penultimate episode, Agatha and Death finally lock lips in the MCU's first same-sex kiss for two women.

It's broken the internet and is a powerful, incredibly memorable moment in the context of the story that plays out here. Marvel Studios has rightly ben criticised for its portrayal of gay characters, but Agatha All Along feels like a long-overdue step in the right direction.

Agatha and Rio kiss in 'AGATHA ALL ALONG' pic.twitter.com/5ECvhv23Uq — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) October 31, 2024

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

