AGATHA ALL ALONG: Here's An Official Look At Those Comic-Accurate Costumes And THAT Same-Sex Kiss

AGATHA ALL ALONG: Here's An Official Look At Those Comic-Accurate Costumes And THAT Same-Sex Kiss

Following Agatha All Along's epic finale, we have some hi-res screenshots of the comic-accurate costumes worn by Agatha Harkness, Billy Maximoff/Wiccan, and Death. Needless to say, spoilers follow...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 31, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

In last night's two-episode finale of Agatha All Along - you can read our in-depth recap here - we were treated to some huge revelations and surprises. Of course, among the biggest were those comic-accurate costumes. 

Firstly, Billy Maximoff emerges from the Witches' Road with full control of his powers and suits up as Wiccan. Wearing a costume that's almost identical to his look on the page, Billy looked phenomenal in action, particularly with a crown - in place of a headband - that links him to his mother, the Scarlet Witch. 

Screenshot-2024-10-31-at-12-45-06-copy

Screenshot-2024-10-31-at-12-45-54-copy

Screenshot-2024-10-31-at-12-46-09-copy

Screenshot-2024-10-31-at-12-47-07-copy

It didn't end with Billy, though. With Death unleashed, the true face of "Rio Vidal" is finally revealed and Marvel Studios has translated this character from the page to screen in a really exciting way. 

There have been rumblings online we'll see her again, so the hope now is that she might serve as an ally to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the same way she once encouraged Thanos to commit genocide in the comics. 

Screenshot-2024-10-31-at-12-46-31-copy

Then, there's Agatha Harkness herself. After finally dying, the witch refuses to head into the afterlife; she can't face her son after using his song to kill countless witches (she's clearly ashamed of her actions) and returns to the land of the living as a ghost. 

For those of you wondering, this is very much in line with the comics because a ghostly Agatha has also served as the Scarlet Witch's mentor in recent years. 

As part of her transformation, Agatha now wears a comic-accurate costume and rocks white hair. This brings the MCU's take on the villain - well, anti-hero - more in line with the character's classic appearance.

Screenshot-2024-10-31-at-12-51-08-copy

Screenshot-2024-10-31-at-12-51-56-copy

Perhaps even more noteworthy than the costumes is that kiss. In the penultimate episode, Agatha and Death finally lock lips in the MCU's first same-sex kiss for two women. 

It's broken the internet and is a powerful, incredibly memorable moment in the context of the story that plays out here. Marvel Studios has rightly ben criticised for its portrayal of gay characters, but Agatha All Along feels like a long-overdue step in the right direction. 

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Finale Spoiler Recap: Several Truths Are Revealed As Stage Is Set For [SPOILER]'s Debut
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Finale Spoiler Recap: Several Truths Are Revealed As Stage Is Set For [SPOILER]'s Debut
AGATHA ALL ALONG Season Finale Clip Sees Agatha Harkness Face Her Death
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Season Finale Clip Sees Agatha Harkness Face Her Death

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/31/2024, 9:36 AM
My only question is: Is this series worth getting into?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/31/2024, 9:39 AM
@lazlodaytona - Lots of the users I tend to align with on views of quality have said it is, but has a slow start.

One of my employees has absolutely loved it and recommended binging it. He did say it didn't really have a Fall vibe which kind of bummed me out for this spooky season

I didn't make it passed episode 1 but it seems like I need to give it another chance.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/31/2024, 9:41 AM
@lazlodaytona - my wife likes it. I’d say it’s geared more towards a female audience. Maybe even LGBTQ. I prefer more action and guns like falcon and the winter soldier, etc. So not really doing it for me. I didn’t really care for WandaVision either.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/31/2024, 9:43 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Thanks. Wandavision is the only MARVEL show I've liked. So, with your solid info, I think I'll check it out
The1st
The1st - 10/31/2024, 9:44 AM
@lazlodaytona - The simple answer is for some yes and others no. It's not a hierarchy of the MCU is about to change situation. You can skip it really if you wanted to. It's got some reveals, but there's not Penguin levels of development essential for the next series/movie that can't be quickly summarized for those projects down the line. I enjoyed it for what it was.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/31/2024, 9:45 AM
@JobinJ - I prefer what you like too. Man I'm torn on getting into this.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/31/2024, 9:47 AM
@The1st - Hey man, thanks for taking the time giving me this info. I had a feeling that'd I would feel exactly as you do.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 10/31/2024, 9:48 AM
@lazlodaytona -
If you liked WandaVision you will love this.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/31/2024, 10:13 AM
@lazlodaytona - 100% personal preference. Some people love it, I didn’t. Do you tend to like witch content? I generally don’t so that’s likely why I found it to not be very good. My wife enjoyed it though and it seems like a lot of folks here liked it.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/31/2024, 9:37 AM
User Comment Image
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/31/2024, 9:40 AM
"And THAT Same-Sex Kiss"

I'm not trying to stand up for the woke army here, but why make a big deal over a kiss? Shouldn't it just be "THAT kiss".

[frick]sake.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 10/31/2024, 9:45 AM
@Conquistador - because Disney actually committing for once is noteworthy, they're always all talk and no show.

Though, I agree also, it should just be "a kiss".
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/31/2024, 9:46 AM
@Conquistador - It's a click bait title, not sure what that has to do with the "woke army"
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/31/2024, 9:52 AM
@Conquistador - Because thats how "allies" really see gay people. As a group and not normal people. Its the same as when he says "It's broken the internet"

A same sex kiss? No it hasn't.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/31/2024, 9:58 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Because thats how "journalist" really see gay people.**
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/31/2024, 10:00 AM
@Spidey91 - Disney been doing it though, it's usually the media giving it extra fluff like when there's all the news about the eastern countries removing same sex marriage or relationships from their release edits...(Dr Strange MoM and Lightyear come to mind).

@ItsNotForMeWahh - I don't weigh in on much of the woke stuff, but i didn't want to come across as being all of sudden part of it, but the title is dumb, that's my point.

@CreateNowSlpL8r - yup.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/31/2024, 10:06 AM
@Conquistador - The title is definitely bad and made to bring in clicks and I bet it is working for this article.

I wouldn't consider Disney part of the "woke army" either just corporate pandering

(Fixed typo)
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 10/31/2024, 9:42 AM
Talk about the kiss of death
The1st
The1st - 10/31/2024, 9:45 AM
@Spidey91 - Da kiss of death
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 10/31/2024, 9:45 AM
You really love falling back on the term ‘it broke the internet’
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 10/31/2024, 10:07 AM
This show...was amazing! Those last two episodes were awesome. They could have quite easily ended on Episode 8
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/31/2024, 10:12 AM
@BlackStar25 -

User Comment Image

Episode 9 felt like Agatha's backstory could have been implemented in a previous episode (perhaps the same one as Billy's origin as a juxtaposition) while her ghost reveal and "Let's find Tomy" could have served as an after-credits scene.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/31/2024, 10:10 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder