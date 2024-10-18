AGATHA ALL ALONG: It Seems We May Not Have Seen The Last Of [SPOILER] In The MCU

This week's episode of Agatha All Along featured the return of a character we really didn't expect to see again after the events of WandaVision, and it sounds like the MCU may not be quite finished with this perennially put-upon fella just yet.

Spoilers follow.

"Familiar By Thy Side" saw Teen - who is now confirmed to be the son of the Scarlet Witch, Billy Maximoff - meet with a mysterious Westview resident who turned out to be none other than Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters).

Ralph was introduced in WandaVision as an unwitting ally of Agatha Harkness, posing as Pietro Maximoff (a nod to Peters' role as Quicksilver in the X-Men movies) while under the witch's spell in order to get close to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and try to find more information about the Hex.

According to scooper MTTSH, Mr. Bohner will return - but not in Agatha All Along.

Peters made a fun cameo in Agatha to provide Billy with some answers, but why Marvel Studios would bring him back in some other capacity - and in another project - is anyone's guess. We have heard that there are big plans for Harkness and the show's supporting players in the supernatural corner of the MCU, so perhaps Ralph factors in somehow?

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The fifth episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.