AGATHA ALL ALONG: It Seems We May Not Have Seen The Last Of [SPOILER] In The MCU

The latest episode of Agatha All Along saw the return of a certain character from WandaVision, and it sounds like the Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with this individual just yet...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 18, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

This week's episode of Agatha All Along featured the return of a character we really didn't expect to see again after the events of WandaVision, and it sounds like the MCU may not be quite finished with this perennially put-upon fella just yet.

Spoilers follow.

"Familiar By Thy Side" saw Teen - who is now confirmed to be the son of the Scarlet Witch, Billy Maximoff - meet with a mysterious Westview resident who turned out to be none other than Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters).

Ralph was introduced in WandaVision as an unwitting ally of Agatha Harkness, posing as Pietro Maximoff (a nod to Peters' role as Quicksilver in the X-Men movies) while under the witch's spell in order to get close to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and try to find more information about the Hex.

According to scooper MTTSH, Mr. Bohner will return - but not in Agatha All Along.

Peters made a fun cameo in Agatha to provide Billy with some answers, but why Marvel Studios would bring him back in some other capacity - and in another project - is anyone's guess. We have heard that there are big plans for Harkness and the show's supporting players in the supernatural corner of the MCU, so perhaps Ralph factors in somehow?

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The fifth episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/18/2024, 9:02 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/18/2024, 9:19 AM
I wanna break the legs of the clown who chose this character, [frick] this tween American Horror Story show
Discod83
Discod83 - 10/18/2024, 9:48 AM
@bobevanz - oooooh you're hard lol
TheRose
TheRose - 10/18/2024, 9:26 AM
Loved the cameo, but this episode was mostly filler. I'll be happy when we get back to The Road.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 10/18/2024, 9:32 AM
Couldn't finish episode 3. Can't stand the teen and got sick of Kathryn Hahn's stupid hammy faces she pulls. Next.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/18/2024, 9:35 AM
@MarvelousMarty -

User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 10/18/2024, 9:42 AM
@MarvelousMarty - its her face that keeps me from watching anything she is in. Loved Parks & Rec except for the episodes she was in.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/18/2024, 9:49 AM
@DrReedRichards - At least he gave the show a fair shot.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/18/2024, 9:50 AM
@soberchimera -

Given the number of the episode he's choosing to comment under, I'm inclined to believe that he did not.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/18/2024, 9:37 AM
Waste of Evan Peters in the previous show, and partly in this one if this is all we'll see of him, so I hope that rumor/scoop ends up being true. At least here they seem to have given him a more damaged spin, despite keeping the goofiness.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/18/2024, 9:39 AM
Still ain’t watching it LOL
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/18/2024, 9:42 AM
@TheNewYorker - Not watching just increasing engagement to articles about it

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/18/2024, 9:59 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - on one.. after ignoring the last 50 🤣 try harder, herb LOL
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/18/2024, 10:08 AM
@TheNewYorker - Yes! Let's interact more so more people see it!

User Comment Image
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 10/18/2024, 10:08 AM
@TheNewYorker - get laid or something
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 10/18/2024, 9:42 AM
I haven’t seen the first of [SPOILER] 😌
Discod83
Discod83 - 10/18/2024, 9:49 AM
Yet still feel the need to read articles about it and spam its comments LOL
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/18/2024, 9:56 AM
This witch about to be doubly Emmy nominated for this role. Had this ever happened in any of these major shows for a comic book adaptation?
User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/18/2024, 10:14 AM
@WakandanQueen - Mariette Hartley, nominated in 1978, won in 1979, lead actress in the Incredible Hulk

