AGATHA ALL ALONG Promo May Contain A HUGE Spoiler Relating To Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal

Marvel may have literally spelled out the name of Aubrey Plaza's actual Agatha All Along character in a new promo.

Possible spoilers ahead!

The teaser features footage from an upcoming episode (possibly 5), as Agatha and her makeshift coven attempt to contact a spirit with the use of a ouija board. "There's someone here with us," says Harkness, before spelling out D-E-A-T-H.

Plaza has already confirmed that there is a big "reveal" relating to her character, and there are several theories out there, including Mephisto, Morgan le Fay, Blackheart, and... Lady Death!

In the comics, the personification of Death is a comic being who has inferred in the affairs of mortals on several occasions - most notably while being courted by Thanos. She can take any form, but often manifests as a skull-faced woman in a robe quite similar to the one Rio donned when she attacked Agatha in the first episode.

There are other hints that Vidal might be Death (see below), but it's still just one possibility.

What do you think? Check out the new teaser at the link below and let us know in the comments section.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.