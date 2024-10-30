AGATHA ALL ALONG Season Finale Clip Sees Agatha Harkness Face Her Death

"Rio Vidal" (Aubrey Plaza) warned that all roads lead to her in last week's episode of Agatha All Along, and tonight's season finale will see Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) face Death (literally) for what might well be the last time.

Harkness built a reputation for being an especially evil and ruthless witch over the years, but it seems at least some of her wicked deeds have either been exaggerated or outright lies.

In this new clip, Lady Death asks her former lover why she allows "them to believe those things about you? About Nicky?" We had been led to believe that Agatha sacrificed her own son, Nicholas Scratch, to Mephisto in order to acquire the Darkhold, but clearly there's a lot more to the story - though Harkness' response suggests that what really happened might be even worse.

Check out the clip and a new teaser at the links below, and if you want some even more spoilery details about tonight's finale, click here.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The seventh episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.