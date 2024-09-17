AGATHA ALL ALONG Social Media Reactions Point To A Slow Start For An Overall Spellbinding New MCU TV Series

The social media embargo for Agatha All Along has lifted following yesterday evening's premiere and while it sounds like the series gets off to a slow start, the response is so far extremely positive...

By JoshWilding - Sep 17, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The social media embargo for Agatha All Along lifted a few hours ago and we now have a roundup of verdicts from critics who were fortunate enough to see four of the eight episodes in advance (check back here tomorrow night for our full review).

As you can see, the overall consensus is extremely positive; however, the majority seem to agree that the WandaVision follow-up gets off to a slow start and perhaps tries a little too hard to generate fan theories. 

The cast and queer themes receive a fair bit of praise and some are, as you might expect, calling Agatha All Along one of the best and most unique Marvel Television projects to date. 

We'll see what tale that all-important Rotten Tomatoes score tells, but those of you who have had your doubts about the series can now put your minds at rest if these early verdicts are any indication of what's in store for us in the coming weeks. 

Check out a sampling of the Agatha All Along social media reactions in the X posts below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 9/17/2024, 7:13 AM
I still question if this series needed to be made in the first place.
Cap1
Cap1 - 9/17/2024, 7:16 AM
@fanboy03191 - they greenlit it off the back of a song that was popular for about 3 days 3 years ago. It’s the pinnacle of scraping the barrel
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/17/2024, 7:21 AM
@fanboy03191 - No need to question. It wasn't.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/17/2024, 7:26 AM
@fanboy03191 - No show needs to be made.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/17/2024, 7:44 AM
@Cap1 -

Burn that barrel.
Reginator
Reginator - 9/17/2024, 7:50 AM
@fanboy03191 - it did not, but disney seems to like to burn money.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/17/2024, 7:15 AM
I wish it the best. I ain't watching it.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/17/2024, 7:19 AM
@S8R8M - I wish it the worst, so they'll make shows that you'd want to watch.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/17/2024, 7:41 AM
@KennKathleen -

Wait... If you don't watch it, you won't get your required amount of Disney gay crammed down your throat. Then you won't believe that 3/4 of the population is 75% LBTGQR2D2 when it's really a very small percentage and that there are 52 genders.

How can you want to miss out on that????
xfan320
xfan320 - 9/17/2024, 7:16 AM
Soooo...

Don't watch it until more episodes drop?

Got it. 😁

We'll see how this works out for Disney. I held the same policy for the Acolyte (and look how that turned out lol)
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/17/2024, 7:25 AM
"those of you who have had your doubts about the series can now put your minds at rest"

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2024, 7:27 AM
@Clintthahamster - User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/17/2024, 7:32 AM
Your OTT gushing review will be a spectacle no doubt.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/17/2024, 7:36 AM
Girl Brand MCU Incoming.


FAILURE IMMINENT

COPIUM MINES WORKING OVERTIME

TOXIC FANDOM BLAMING INEVITABLE
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/17/2024, 7:50 AM
@Batmangina - is this sarcasm or?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2024, 7:43 AM
Good to hear the mostly positive reactions thus far from the critics for the first 4 (out of 9) episodes so hopefully that continues , if not gets even better!!.

I don’t mind a slow start especially since it has a mystery element to it which helps build that aswell as amps up speculation & theories though hopefully it doesn’t get as crazy as WV did lol.

I’m sure some of the comments from certain critics on there are gonna have the manbabies on here flip a lid but oh well , sucks for them…

Anyway , I’m looking forward to the show since it seems fun!!.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/17/2024, 7:51 AM
Marvel Studios Agatha All Along as all good reviews. Just in time for Halloween :)

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/17/2024, 7:54 AM
Eric Goldmans review, lmao. I’m just saying his name so the right people see it and cry.

