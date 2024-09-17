AGATHA ALL ALONG Social Media Reactions Point To A Slow Start For An Overall Spellbinding New MCU TV Series

The social media embargo for Agatha All Along lifted a few hours ago and we now have a roundup of verdicts from critics who were fortunate enough to see four of the eight episodes in advance (check back here tomorrow night for our full review).

As you can see, the overall consensus is extremely positive; however, the majority seem to agree that the WandaVision follow-up gets off to a slow start and perhaps tries a little too hard to generate fan theories.

The cast and queer themes receive a fair bit of praise and some are, as you might expect, calling Agatha All Along one of the best and most unique Marvel Television projects to date.

We'll see what tale that all-important Rotten Tomatoes score tells, but those of you who have had your doubts about the series can now put your minds at rest if these early verdicts are any indication of what's in store for us in the coming weeks.

Check out a sampling of the Agatha All Along social media reactions in the X posts below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.