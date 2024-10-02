AGATHA ALL ALONG: The Coven Summons The Green Witch In New Clip From Episode 4 - SPOILERS

Disney+ has released a new clip from tonight's (or tomorrow's, depending on your timezone) fourth episode of Agatha All Along, and it finds Harkness' makeshift coven casting a spell to summon a new Green Witch following the death of poor Sharon Hart at the end of last week's episode.

Spoilers follow.

Though we don't actually see her appear, if you've watched any of the trailers and kept up with previous promos, you'll almost certainly be aware that Aubrey Plaza's "Rio Vidal" is The Green Witch that shows up to complete the coven.

Miss Vidal actually made her debut in the series premiere in a different guise, but will refrain from attempting to kill Agatha after striking a deal with the WandaVision villain to wait until she's regained her powers before restarting their battle.

Check out the clip at the link below, along with a new TV spot, and let us know what you think.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.