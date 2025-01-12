As We Wait For The New DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Trailer, The NYCC Version Has Once Again Leaked Online

As We Wait For The New DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Trailer, The NYCC Version Has Once Again Leaked Online

With only 51 days between now and Daredevil: Born Again's March 4 premiere, there's still no sign of a trailer. However, the version shown during last October's New York Comic Con has once again surfaced.

By JoshWilding - Jan 12, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Disney+ always seems to leave it incredibly late before promoting Marvel Studios' small screen projects. For example, our first look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man didn't swing online until a month before its premiere!

It could be that the streamer wants to keep these TV shows as fresh as possible in people's minds, though it still seems strange not to hype up a series like Daredevil: Born Again as the event it arguably is. That's why, as we write this, there's still no sign of the trailer. 

Perhaps it will drop any day now or maybe it's being saved for the Super Bowl; whatever the case may be, fans of the Man Without Fear are growing increasingly frustrated. 

To tide you over on what's proven to be a surprisingly slow news weekend, we have a resurfaced version of last October's Daredevil: Born Again trailer shown to New York Comic Con attendees. The quality is very good and it's possible this is the same sneak peek we'll get online between now and March 4. 

The sneak peek includes several of the Man Without Fear's new cowls and clashes with The Punisher, Muse, and The Kingpin. We also catch sight of Bullseye, Karen Page, and Foggy Nelson. 

"It all comes at a cost," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently said of Daredevil: Born Again's violent scenes. "It is one of the most violent things we’ve put on screen, but it’s in service of a greater tragedy that is really compelling.”

"I’m so excited for that show. I actually don’t think the audience is ready for this show," he continued. "It goes really deep into these characters. I loved the original show, and that cast is unbelievable. I remember having conversations with Kevin when the original series was cast. If we were making a movie about Daredevil, that would be the cast."

Check out this latest leaked version of the Daredevil: Born Again trailer in the X post below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

