DAREDEVIL And Kingpin Come Face-To-Face In Latest BORN AGAIN Set Photos

The last time we saw Daredevil and Kingpin in the same room, the Man Without Fear was administering a brutal beating to his nemesis after finally managing to defeat the crime boss in hand-to-hand combat.

Now, in these latest photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again, we see Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk face-to-face again for the first time since the season 3 finale of Netflix's Daredevil - but under much more civilized (for now) circumstances.

Of course, both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have already made their separate MCU debuts, with the former showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Full Metal Jacket star making his presence felt in Hawkeye and Echo. This marks the first time the actors have shared the screen since the defunct Netflix series, however.

The photos find Fisk and Murdock (Cox's stand-in is in one shot, but the actor can be seen in another) sitting across from each other in a diner - and it looks like it might be the same one we saw in the Netflix show.

Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’



(via @OT_Tristan) pic.twitter.com/jEWfBM8dCy — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) January 31, 2024 Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio sharing a scene together on the set of Daredevil Born Again today, for the first time since Daredevil S3! pic.twitter.com/hh5aQa75x4 — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) January 31, 2024 Charlie Cox on the set for 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN'



This video also confirms that the diner behind him is the same one used from Netflix's Daredevil.pic.twitter.com/mQeWt4oZLv — Lachesis (@LachesisHD) January 31, 2024

Last we heard, The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane had come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin, and some recent set photos (see below) confirmed rumors that both Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will reprise their respective roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page from the Netflix series.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet.