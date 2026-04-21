Daredevil: Born Again - Jessica Jones & The Man Without Fear Vs. Fisk's AVTF In Explosive New Clip

Marvel Television has already confirmed that this week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will feature the return of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones with a couple of teasers, and we now have a first look at the super-strong PI in action alongside the Man Without Fear.

In this clip from tonight's sixth episode, "Requiem," we see Daredevil and Miss Jones team up to take down a squad of Mayor Wilson Fisk's AVTF goons. The recent mid-season trailer indicated that Jessica's powers might be on the blink, but they seem to be working pretty well here.

Spoilers ahead.

In the season premiere, we learned that "Jess" has been working with Page and Murdock behind the scenes, feeding them information about the Kingpin's criminal dealings. Without giving too much away, Jones decides to take a more active role in the war against Fisk and his forces when her daughter is put in danger.

Here's what Ritter had to say about reprising the role shortly after her return was made official.

"Oh, it's gritty. It feels big too. The crew's amazing. I've had an amazing experience. I can't say anything, but I love being with Charlie [Cox]. It was as if no time had passed. Like, my first day, I was looking around like we're back. But juxtaposing it with Mia [her Dexter Resurrection character] and Jessica has been really creatively fulfilling for me as an artist and just what a big, big banner year I'm having. I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled. We're doing some cool stuff."

We're just hours away from tonight's episode, which will also deal with the fallout from Vanessa Fisk's death. We fully expect the Kingpin to intensify his hunt for Matt Murdock, Karen Page, and Bullseye, who might just become an unlikely ally in the war.

New exclusive clip of Jessica Jones in tonight’s episode of Daredevil: Born Again! pic.twitter.com/2kY5RsRCPp — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 21, 2026

Stream a new episode of Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 tonight at 6PM PT, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/5VlXs3asJu — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 21, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."