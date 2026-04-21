Daredevil: Born Again - Jessica Jones & The Man Without Fear Vs. Fisk's AVTF In Explosive New Clip

Daredevil: Born Again - Jessica Jones & The Man Without Fear Vs. Fisk's AVTF In Explosive New Clip

Marvel Telvision has released an action-packed new clip from tonight's sixth episode of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and it finds the Man Without Fear joining forces with Jessica Jones...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 21, 2026 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Marvel Television has already confirmed that this week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will feature the return of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones with a couple of teasers, and we now have a first look at the super-strong PI in action alongside the Man Without Fear.

In this clip from tonight's sixth episode, "Requiem," we see Daredevil and Miss Jones team up to take down a squad of Mayor Wilson Fisk's AVTF goons. The recent mid-season trailer indicated that Jessica's powers might be on the blink, but they seem to be working pretty well here.

Spoilers ahead.

In the season premiere, we learned that "Jess" has been working with Page and Murdock behind the scenes, feeding them information about the Kingpin's criminal dealings. Without giving too much away, Jones decides to take a more active role in the war against Fisk and his forces when her daughter is put in danger.

Here's what Ritter had to say about reprising the role shortly after her return was made official.

"Oh, it's gritty. It feels big too. The crew's amazing. I've had an amazing experience. I can't say anything, but I love being with Charlie [Cox]. It was as if no time had passed. Like, my first day, I was looking around like we're back. But juxtaposing it with Mia [her Dexter Resurrection character] and Jessica has been really creatively fulfilling for me as an artist and just what a big, big banner year I'm having. I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled. We're doing some cool stuff."

We're just hours away from tonight's episode, which will also deal with the fallout from Vanessa Fisk's death. We fully expect the Kingpin to intensify his hunt for Matt Murdock, Karen Page, and Bullseye, who might just become an unlikely ally in the war.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Jessica Jones Returns In New Teaser For This Week's Episode Of Daredevil: Born Again
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/21/2026, 6:10 PM
She locos like ms sheinvaun in teotihuacan
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 4/21/2026, 6:28 PM
@Malatrova15 - you really are just a vile little cretin. This is why no one likes you. Seriously. You are worthless. I really hope something awful happens to you, so you might be in with a chance of learning some humanity and humility (very doubtful though). Filthy edge lord rat. There aren’t enough words to describe the kind of pointless slime that you are. Bacteria is better than you.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/21/2026, 6:43 PM
@DrCigarettes - civility is your prerogative now
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 4/21/2026, 6:46 PM
@Malatrova15 - be quiet edge lord incel rat. You don’t know the meaning of the word civility, otherwise you wouldn’t say have of the dumb shit you say. Hypocrite.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2026, 6:20 PM
Fun action clip imo!!.

Also dug the new promo too , especially Jess saying “do you want to cause a little trouble” and Matt going “yes Ms Jones , I would”…

Their chemistry was surprisingly fun in Defenders so can’t wait to see it in this!!.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/21/2026, 6:20 PM
Time is moving fast. Already 6 episodes in. I’m enjoying the season so far and excited to see where they go with User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2026, 6:23 PM
@MyCoolYoung - yep man

Crazy we are already almost in May.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/21/2026, 6:46 PM
The action looked on point there, can't wait to see it.

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