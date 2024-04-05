DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Adds Lou Taylor Pucci In Mystery Role As Man Without Fear's New Logo Is Revealed

Another actor has just been added to the cast of Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, and with shooting reportedly at an end, we have a look at would could be the Man Without Fear's brand new "DD" logo.

By JoshWilding - Apr 05, 2024
Source: Deadline

Deadline is reporting that Lou Taylor Pucci, best known for his work on Apple TV+'s Physical, has joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again in a mystery role. 

The fact there's some secrecy surrounding who Pucci is playing suggests he might be a character from the comic books; that's pure speculation for now, though we'd love to see another of the Man Without Fear's many villains brought to life in Marvel Studios' Daredevil revival. 

We'll see, but Pucci's other credits include movies like Evil Dead and The Informers and TV shows such as American Horror Story and Netflix's You.

In related news, a new "DD" logo has been spotted on a cap worn by a crew member; could this be what we eventually see on the hero's chest? Daredevil is getting a red, mostly comic-accurate costume in the Disney+ TV series but that missing logo is a real sticking point for many fans. 

It also appears as if we can forget about seeing any more set photos from Daredevil: Born Again because filming has now wrapped. There may be reshoots down the line, of course, though we'd be surprised if they're too extensive after that creative overhaul. 

If we're lucky, this might mean the show arrives on Disney+ in early 2025 (the end of 2024 would be nice but is perhaps a little too optimistic). 

Asked in 2022 about what fans can expect from Daredevil: Born Again, Cox shared his belief that "this character works best when he's geared toward a slightly more mature audience." However, the actor cautioned, "My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory."

"I would say to those people, we’ve done that," Cox added. "Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?"

Interestingly enough, all signs now point to the show being TV-MA and, in recent set photos, we've seen plenty of blood (no great surprise with Jon Bernthal back as The Punisher). 

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson,, and Hunter Doohan have all been cast in undisclosed roles, though we believe the latter is playing Muse.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.

