DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Feature The Punisher Bloodied, In Costume, And Teaming Up With Daredevil

Cameras are once again rolling on Daredevil: Born Again, and we now have our first look at Jon Bernthal suited up as The Punisher as the bloodied vigilante heads into battle alongside the Man Without Fear.

By JoshWilding - Apr 03, 2024 04:04 AM EST
New photos and footage from the set of Daredevil: Born Again has found its way online and we finally have a proper look at Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

The actor looks like he's stepped straight out of his Netflix TV series and, despite speculation that Marvel Studios might not incorporate Frank Castle's logo due to how it's been used in the real world, we see it here in all its glory. 

Bernthal clearly hasn't missed a step since last playing Frank Castle in 2019, and in the footage taken on the revival's set, we see him and Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear heading into battle together. 

They're both covering their ears for some reason as an unknown enemy appears to take shots at the duo. We know many of you were excited to see Daredevil and The Punisher square off in Born Again (and they still might) but the vigilantes are definitely allies in this sequence. 

"I think there’s a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has, in the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe," Bernthal said last year of The Punisher. 

"I think there’s a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank," the actor continued. "I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson,, and Hunter Doohan have all been cast in undisclosed roles, though we believe the latter is playing Muse.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.

