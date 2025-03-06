DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Concept Art Highlights Matt's Superhero Suit And An Intriguing New Look For The Hero

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Concept Art Highlights Matt's Superhero Suit And An Intriguing New Look For The Hero

Newly revealed Daredevil: Born Again concept art showcases the Man Without Fear's MCU superhero suit and a unique look for Matt Murdock which sees him wear a very different kind of mask. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 06, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

To celebrate Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, which premiered on Disney+ earlier this week, Marvel Comics will spotlight artwork from the highly-anticipated show in a new line of variant covers.

On sale starting in April, the three "Marvel Television Variant Covers" will be featured on issues #20 - #21 of Daredevil's current solo comic series as well as the second issue of the upcoming Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell limited series.

The covers showcase original costume illustrations and concept art from Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding and Visual Development Supervisor Jackson Sze, including designs for Daredevil's new suit debuting in the show.

Easily the most intriguing piece shows Matt Murdock looking a little worse for wear and wearing a red tactical mask while wielding the broken remains of his cane. 

Daredevil #20 by Saladin Ahmed and José Luis Soares kicks off an all-new story arc of Ahmed's acclaimed run where the Man Without Fear suits up in his iconic black armour to face off against a new enemy.

Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell, by superstar comic creators Charles Soule and Steve McNiven is a three-issue prestige limited series that takes place in a grim future and stars an older, grizzled Matt Murdock who must become Daredevil once more.

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again concept art below. 

DD2023020-Marvel-Television-Cover
DD2023021-Marvel-Television-Cover
DDCDHELL2025002-Marvel-Television-Cover

We also have a new TV spot featuring some awesome footage from the series...and a greatly appreciated nod to ComicBookMovie.com.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

Has Daredevil Become A Killer In The Premiere Of BORN AGAIN?
Related:

Has Daredevil Become A Killer In The Premiere Of BORN AGAIN?
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Comic Book Easter Egg Might Have Revealed The TRUE Fate Of [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Comic Book Easter Egg Might Have Revealed The TRUE Fate Of [SPOILER]

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/6/2025, 12:14 PM
Suit would look better with less black in the torso
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/6/2025, 12:15 PM
give him the double D
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/6/2025, 12:19 PM
@harryba11zack - gross
Vigor
Vigor - 3/6/2025, 12:18 PM
Looks like he took out doc Oct and Baron zemo behind him in that concept art
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/6/2025, 12:20 PM
There better be 2 big double D's on that chest by the end of the season.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/6/2025, 12:33 PM
@DarthAlgar - why 4 Ds to?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/6/2025, 12:33 PM
@ProfessorWhy - *tho
RedFury
RedFury - 3/6/2025, 12:22 PM
I love the use of the broken guide stick as a weapon in that concept art. That's a really fun deconstruction of the costume. I dig it.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/6/2025, 12:37 PM
Hopefully he's in costume next episode
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 3/6/2025, 12:41 PM
Less texture on the helmet looks better. Still needs the DD and i hope they ditch the black, swap it with a darker red and we're good.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/6/2025, 12:53 PM
I watched the first like 10 minutes and I was so lost in the sauce that I gave up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 12:54 PM
I really like the suit , especially how bright red it is!!.

Also that plainclothes ski mask concept art likely comes from this sequence…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder