DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Concept Art Highlights Matt's Superhero Suit And An Intriguing New Look For The Hero

To celebrate Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, which premiered on Disney+ earlier this week, Marvel Comics will spotlight artwork from the highly-anticipated show in a new line of variant covers.

On sale starting in April, the three "Marvel Television Variant Covers" will be featured on issues #20 - #21 of Daredevil's current solo comic series as well as the second issue of the upcoming Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell limited series.

The covers showcase original costume illustrations and concept art from Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding and Visual Development Supervisor Jackson Sze, including designs for Daredevil's new suit debuting in the show.

Easily the most intriguing piece shows Matt Murdock looking a little worse for wear and wearing a red tactical mask while wielding the broken remains of his cane.

Daredevil #20 by Saladin Ahmed and José Luis Soares kicks off an all-new story arc of Ahmed's acclaimed run where the Man Without Fear suits up in his iconic black armour to face off against a new enemy.

Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell, by superstar comic creators Charles Soule and Steve McNiven is a three-issue prestige limited series that takes place in a grim future and stars an older, grizzled Matt Murdock who must become Daredevil once more.

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again concept art below.

We also have a new TV spot featuring some awesome footage from the series...and a greatly appreciated nod to ComicBookMovie.com.

#DaredevilBornAgain is a "masterpiece of epic proportions."



Marvel Television’s all-new series is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus.pic.twitter.com/DNz8FMezaO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 6, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.