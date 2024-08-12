DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN D23 Trailer Breakdown - Everything Revealed In The Action-Packed Leaked Teaser

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN D23 Trailer Breakdown - Everything Revealed In The Action-Packed Leaked Teaser

Marvel Studios shared the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again this weekend and, while it hasn't been officially released online, we do have a full breakdown of all the biggest moments and reveals...

Daredevil: Born Again may be Marvel Studios' most highly anticipated Disney+ TV series to date, no great surprise given how beloved the Man Without Fear's Netflix series is. 

Bringing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock (and his supporting cast) into the MCU is arguably one of the best decisions Kevin Feige has ever made and, following brief appearances in Hawkeye, Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo, next March will be the time for these characters to shine.

At D23 this past weekend, the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again was finally revealed. It hasn't been released online but, fortunately for you, we've combed through every frame of footage to bring you a breakdown of all the biggest moments, reveals, and potential story spoilers. 

7. White Tiger's Mission

The trailer opens with Matt Murdock visiting Hector Ayala in prison. He tells the lawyer that someone needs to protect the streets because people are going missing. We're not sure what landed him behind bars, but he is shown throwing a criminal in front of a subway train at one point.

Hector also suits up as White Tiger in the sneak peek, albeit with a little more black on his costume than the fully white version from the comics. Around his neck is the power-granting amulet which we know is eventually passed to his niece, Angela del Toro, the next White Tiger. 

On a sadder note, the actor who plays White Tiger, Kamar de los Reyes, passed away last December after battling cancer. 
 

6. Foggy And Karen Return

Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll weren't initially expected to reprise their roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again.

The creative overhaul changed that, thankfully, and both characters are seen in the trailer outside Josie's Bar. It appears to be the same sequence we saw being shot in set photos and videos, meaning we're no closer to knowing how big of a role they'll play in the series. 

Still, Foggy and Karen's presence in the trailer elicited cheers from fans, confirming Marvel Studios has done the right thing. Alas, those of you hoping for more Matt/Karen romance may be disappointed as he's shown getting very close to Heather Glenn a little later in the teaser.
 

5. Reunion With The Punisher

Jon Bernthal's return as The Punisher is arguably one of the biggest reasons to be excited about the revival. While his solo series didn't fire on all cylinders, the actor is fantastic in the role and deserves a place in the MCU. 

We don't see much of him here, though Matt tracks his old "frenemy" down to his base where the bearded Frank Castle throws the lawyer up against some lockers, hatchet in hand. 

Matt requests he put it down, and he does so...in the locker right next to the Man Without Fear's head. Needless to say, we can't wait to see more of these two sharing the screen as unlikely allies. 
 

4. Bullseye And Muse

We'll get to New York City's new Mayor in due course, but all signs point to Daredevil having his hands full with some other iconic baddies in Born Again.

Wilson Bethel is back as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter and is back up on his feet while being marched through prison by a team of guards. Daredevil season 3 took the villain down a weird route and we expect Marvel Studios to bring him more in line with his comic book counterpart here. 

Also featured heavily in the trailer is Muse, a deranged serial killer with an artistic flair. He looks like he's stepped straight off the page and goes one-on-one with Daredevil as the trailer ends, suggesting he'll be a physical threat to 'ol Hornhead. We also catch sight of his eye-catching graffiti. 
 

3. New Suits

Matt didn't suit up until the Daredevil season 1 finale and then wore the same suit in most of season 2 and The Defenders before ditching it for his homemade black version for the whole of season 3.

We've since seen him in the classic yellow costume in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and this trailer teases even more alternate looks. Five cowls are shown, with two of them different shades of red and the others white, yellow, and black. 

The red suit featured in set photos is showcased during some intense fight scenes and appears to be what he'll wear for most of Daredevil: Born Again. Expect him to rock some other new looks as well based on this moment.
 

2. Matt Murdock's Warning

The Kingpin is featured only sporadically in this trailer, though New York City's new Mayor is clearly up to his old tricks because he's shown violently beating a man to death at one point. 

Wilson Fisk and Vanessa Fisk are also depicted enjoying a meal together and, in the background is that familiar white portrait...which still has blood splattered on it from the season 3 finale. Eventually. Murdock and Fisk come face-to-face in a diner.

Here's their exchange (which ends with Fisk laughing and a wry smile from Matt).

Fisk: Sometimes, peace needs to be broken. Chaos must reign.

Murdock: It does seem like we really do understand each other, so if you step out of line, I am gonna be there.

Fisk: This caution that you’re giving me. Who’s it from? Matt Murdock or your darker half?
 

1. A Surprise Cameo

Just how much Daredevil: Born Again will impact the wider MCU remains to be seen. However, we're reminded that these characters are now part of the Sacred Timeline when Matt crosses paths with Yusuf Khan, Ms. Marvel's father. 

We don't know what's happened to bring these two together, though Matt does beat up a group of thugs in front of him, prompting Yusuf to ask, "What kind of a lawyer are you?" To that, Matt responds, "A really good one" as the teaser comes to a close.

By now, we're sure you're eager to watch this trailer for yourself. Well, good news! You can do so by clicking here.

