DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Trailer Leaks Online Features The Punisher, White Tiger, New Costumes, And More

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again was shown to fans at D23 and, you guessed it, it's already leaked online. The action-packed sneak peek features heaps of reveals, including a link to Ms. Marvel!

By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2024 01:08 AM EST
The Marvel Studios portion of D23's "Disney Entertainment Showcase" is over and the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again is finally here...albeit, unofficially. 

The full teaser has leaked online tonight and is bound to only further increase excitement for the Daredevil revival. Along with a first look at White Tiger, we see The Punisher's reunion with Matt Murdock, Bullseye behind bars, and the Man Without Fear's many costumes. 

There's also a suitably tense exchange between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk and a surprise appearance from Ms. Marvel and The Marvels star Mohan Kapur as Kamala Khan's father, Yusuf.

The action scenes look every bit as hard-hitting as we'd hoped and an appearance from Foggy Nelson and Karen Page is sure to be welcomed (Matt, however, appears to have a new love interest).

"Marvel had been incredibly open-minded and willing to correct course, and incredibly supportive," Charlie Cox recently said of Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul. "Early on, we were trying something that was a bit different, and very quickly they were able to identify that wasn’t maybe working as well as it could've done."

"Where we are now, I think I can speak for both of us that we feel very happy," the actor added, referring to himself and co-star Vincent D'Onofrio.

The biggest news to come out of Daredevil: Born Again's portion of this D23 showcase is the fact that season 2 is officially in the works and begins production soon. Beyond that, the entire thing was light on announcements, especially compared to Comic-Con last month.

Check out the leaked trailer for Daredevil: Born Again in the X post below.

DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN - D23 Teaser Trailer
byu/elrincondistroyer inLeaksAndRumors

We're not sure why Marvel Studios hasn't officially released the trailer, but this leak is unlikely to force the studio's hand. The following was shared on official social media channels, but doesn't reveal much:

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner. 

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN D23 Artwork Features Familiar Logo; X-MEN '97 Composers The Newton Brothers Board Series
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN D23 Artwork Features Familiar Logo; X-MEN '97 Composers The Newton Brothers Board Series
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Confirms Plan Was To Cut Ties With Netflix Series; Shares Season 2 News
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Confirms Plan Was To Cut Ties With Netflix Series; Shares Season 2 News
GhostDog
GhostDog - 8/10/2024, 1:01 AM
That Murdock primal scream at the end…the multiple masks…Fisk poking at Matt’s dual identities

I just fell to my knees. This really feels like season 4 of the Netflix show
User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/10/2024, 1:06 AM
I managed to see it before it was taken down.

The part that caught my attention the most was seeing Frank/Punisher stopped right on his tracks as he went to attack Matt but he said something that made him halt. And then Matt said that it'd be nice if he dropped the hammer he had and judging by Frank's stare, that's a hint of him realizing who this lawyer really is.

The action also looked nice.

Another shot earlier in the trailer of Matt saying how this fight in Hell's Kitchen is like David vs Goliath, as the screen showed a frame of a reflectos focusing on Fisk on top of a building.

And the scene between Fisk and Matt was at that diner and pretty much was similar to how their S3 ending was: Matt doing a lowkey threat of not stepping too much out of the line while Kingpin taunted him saying who this threat was coming from. Matt just remained silent and Fisk laughed, before a quick montage of Daredevil action sequences appeared including a shot of Matt screaming as himself and then as DD.

And Yusuf (surprised the actor returned after those grooming accusations) asking Matt what kind of attonrney/lawyer is he as he was picking up his broken shades, saying "a really good one".

Marvel Studios should really release this trailer and Iroheart's, just as they did with Agatha's.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/10/2024, 1:42 AM
Looks promising. They seemed to have retained the thrilling, suspenseful, tone of the Netflix show. It also looks multilayered in terms of storytelling which is great. Fight scenes look neat too. Can’t wait to see Punisher and Bullseye.
