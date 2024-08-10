DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Trailer Leaks Online Features The Punisher, White Tiger, New Costumes, And More

The Marvel Studios portion of D23's "Disney Entertainment Showcase" is over and the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again is finally here...albeit, unofficially.

The full teaser has leaked online tonight and is bound to only further increase excitement for the Daredevil revival. Along with a first look at White Tiger, we see The Punisher's reunion with Matt Murdock, Bullseye behind bars, and the Man Without Fear's many costumes.

There's also a suitably tense exchange between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk and a surprise appearance from Ms. Marvel and The Marvels star Mohan Kapur as Kamala Khan's father, Yusuf.

The action scenes look every bit as hard-hitting as we'd hoped and an appearance from Foggy Nelson and Karen Page is sure to be welcomed (Matt, however, appears to have a new love interest).

"Marvel had been incredibly open-minded and willing to correct course, and incredibly supportive," Charlie Cox recently said of Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul. "Early on, we were trying something that was a bit different, and very quickly they were able to identify that wasn’t maybe working as well as it could've done."

"Where we are now, I think I can speak for both of us that we feel very happy," the actor added, referring to himself and co-star Vincent D'Onofrio.

The biggest news to come out of Daredevil: Born Again's portion of this D23 showcase is the fact that season 2 is officially in the works and begins production soon. Beyond that, the entire thing was light on announcements, especially compared to Comic-Con last month.

Check out the leaked trailer for Daredevil: Born Again in the X post below.

We're not sure why Marvel Studios hasn't officially released the trailer, but this leak is unlikely to force the studio's hand. The following was shared on official social media channels, but doesn't reveal much:

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner.

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.