DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Featurette Highlights Finale's Horrific Scene & "French Resistance" Season 2 - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Featurette Highlights Finale's Horrific Scene & &quot;French Resistance&quot; Season 2 - SPOILERS

Marvel Television has released a new Daredevil: Born Again featurette focusing on the season finale's most gruesome moment. The showrunners also drop a few hints about season 2...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 19, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Daredevil: Born Again did not shy away from depictions of on-screen violence, but this week's season finale really upped the ante with a scene so shockingly brutal that it must immediately rank among the most horrific TV deaths of all time.

Spoilers follow.

After learning that Commissioner Gallo is planning to betray him, Mayor Wilson Fisk grabs the unfortunate cop's head between his hands and mercilessly crushes his skull, tearing his jaw clean off in the process.

In a new featurette, actors Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin) and Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) discuss the scene along with EP/directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, and EP Sana Amanat.

Moorhead also drops a hint about what fans can expect to see in season 2, which he describes as "the French Resistance." 

“He always didn’t trust Wilson Fisk,” Chief Gallo actor Michael Gaston told Bloody Disgusting in a recent interview. “That was always there, especially from their interactions earlier in the season. I think he didn’t know exactly what was going to happen, but the way that scene plays out, by the time he gets there, he knows. He doesn’t put up much of a fight, as you notice. He knows which way the wind is blowing, and he knows who he’s dealing with. I think there was a resignation; Gallo knows what’s coming his way, and he’s made his piece in the car with the young man who’s there to replace his driver. He knows at that point, when he sees the kid’s tattoo, that this is it.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 11:12 AM
Daredevil gonna whomp bomp a lomp Bullseye and Kingpin.

OT:

Sinners is bombing.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/19/2025, 11:18 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You really do live in your own little world. Sinners looks set for $45 - $50 million domestic debut on a $90 million budget.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 11:32 AM
@MarkCassidy -

That is some people's guesstimates.

But it isn't making enough money for that to be possible.

And it would need to make more than $90 million to make a profit.

So no, I'm not just living in my own little world.

Mark, I've been reading your articles for over ten years, thank you for the news and entertainment. 🙂
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/19/2025, 11:33 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - sinners isn't bombing. It'll be the highest grossing opening weekend POST PANDEMIC for an original movie. Keep your hate away, you suck just as much as the white vampires
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/19/2025, 11:34 AM
Mark idk why you blocked me, but sticking up against this clown is the right thing to do. maybe you'll see this before logging in haha
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/19/2025, 11:38 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - it's going to make it's production budget back on its first week in theaters. Even factoring in say another 50 million for marketing costs, Sinners will do just fine .
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 11:48 AM
@MarkCassidy -

It hasn't made much money.

It may have to make more than $140 million to make a profit.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 11:53 AM
@bobevanz -

"sinners isn't bombing. It'll be the highest grossing opening weekend POST PANDEMIC for an original movie."

That's not saying much, if t Keep your hate away. If that even turns out to be true.

"you suck just as much as the white vampires"

It is White vampires.

Way to not capitalize letters or use punctuation.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 11:57 AM
@MarkCassidy -

Even if it makes its production budget back during its first week, it will do worse and worse each following week.

It will 💣.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/19/2025, 11:35 AM
The hype didn't live up for me. I liked the first and last episodes. The rest felt like a show on autopilot
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 11:54 AM
@bobevanz -

When hackfraud execs hire hackfraud filmmakers, they make slop.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/19/2025, 11:35 AM
Moon Knight season 2 needs to be TV-MA
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/19/2025, 11:48 AM
@SonOfAGif - If Moon 🌙 Knight Season featured Moon Knight 5x more than last season, it'd be half an hour. We need to fix that too.

