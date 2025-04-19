DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Featurette Highlights Finale's Horrific Scene & "French Resistance" Season 2 - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again did not shy away from depictions of on-screen violence, but this week's season finale really upped the ante with a scene so shockingly brutal that it must immediately rank among the most horrific TV deaths of all time.

Spoilers follow.

After learning that Commissioner Gallo is planning to betray him, Mayor Wilson Fisk grabs the unfortunate cop's head between his hands and mercilessly crushes his skull, tearing his jaw clean off in the process.

In a new featurette, actors Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin) and Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) discuss the scene along with EP/directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, and EP Sana Amanat.

Moorhead also drops a hint about what fans can expect to see in season 2, which he describes as "the French Resistance."

"There needed to be an ultimate scene of Kingpin."



“He always didn’t trust Wilson Fisk,” Chief Gallo actor Michael Gaston told Bloody Disgusting in a recent interview. “That was always there, especially from their interactions earlier in the season. I think he didn’t know exactly what was going to happen, but the way that scene plays out, by the time he gets there, he knows. He doesn’t put up much of a fight, as you notice. He knows which way the wind is blowing, and he knows who he’s dealing with. I think there was a resignation; Gallo knows what’s coming his way, and he’s made his piece in the car with the young man who’s there to replace his driver. He knows at that point, when he sees the kid’s tattoo, that this is it.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.