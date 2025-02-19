DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN First Clip Sees Matt And Fisk Settle Their Differences; Charlie Cox Teases MCU Future

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN First Clip Sees Matt And Fisk Settle Their Differences; Charlie Cox Teases MCU Future

The first Daredevil: Born Again clip has been released and it sees Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk attempt to settle their differences. Charlie Cox has also teased his future as Daredevil in the wider MCU...

By JoshWilding - Feb 19, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox was a guest on today's episode of Good Morning America, and he brought the first clip from the Disney+ series with him. 

In that, Matt Murdock and Mayor Wilson Fisk catch up in a New York diner. It appears they've both moved on from Hell's Kitchen and the former Kingpin of Crime insists he's a new man now he's in public office and serving his city. 

As you can probably imagine, Matt has his doubts given how many times Fisk has attempted to kill him in the past!

During the show, host Michael Strahan asked Cox about suiting up again. "The body feels very different after 10 years," the actor laughed. "It's a good feeling. It came as such a surprise so, to be honest, I'm pinching myself that I'm still here doing this."

After Strahan confirmed production on season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again begins later this month, Cox noted, "The cast and myself were on the stage at D23 in Anaheim in front of 12,000 people and Kevin Feige announced we were doing season 2. That's how we all found out. We walked off stage and were like, 'Great, I guess we're coming back!'"

A question the Daredevil: Born Again star is likely to get a lot in the coming weeks is whether the Man Without Fear will appear in other MCU projects. That came up again this morning and it sounds like something might be in the works despite Cox's repeated claims that he's being kept in the dark.

"Wow, gosh, I have no idea. Look, that's the million dollar question. I would love that. Right now, I'm so focused on this show and obviously we're doing season 2," he said. "The opportunity potentially is there now we're part of the MCU. Those other properties might include me at some point, but who knows. I have no idea."

You can watch the first Daredevil: Born Again clip in the player below.  

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

