DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Gets One Final, Action-Packed Trailer Ahead Of Tomorrow's Two-Episode Premiere

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ tomorrow night with two episodes and Marvel Studios has just shared a final minute-long trailer for the Man Without Fear's new MCU series.

There's not a lot of new footage to be found, though we do get some snippets of Daredevil in action and more of the hero's battle with Bullseye. The preview is also packed with plenty of praise from some of the critics who got to watch the first two episodes early.

The review embargo - for all 9 episodes - lifts tomorrow night at 6pm PT/9pm ET/2am BST, right as the show premieres. It's a little strange to leave it that late, especially since the buzz so far is overwhelmingly positive.

Marvel Studios may be eager not to distract from that with reviews from comic book adaptation-hating critics, though we'd be gobsmacked if anyone hates what is quite easily the best MCU series yet. Be sure to return here tomorrow for our verdict.

Daredevil: Born Again directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson recently spoke to Collider and the latter talked about their approach to violence in the highly anticipated Daredevil revival.

"One of the reasons why we're in love with the original Netflix show is its achievement in somehow making these masked vigilantes so human that you feel every drop of blood," he explained. "The other tradition of the show, obviously of the brutality, is it can get gruesome."

"It's so important to us to show that these very human, flawed people, even the antagonists - even Wilson Fisk in Season 1 of the Netflix show when we meet him as just a guy falling in love - all of these people, the way that their pain or their ego or their sense of justice when it manifests in violence, the violence itself is grotesque."

With that, Moorhead chimed in to tease, "Yeah, you'll see something in the final episode, and you'll know what we're talking about. You’ll be like, 'Oh, yeah. Got it, guys.'"

Check out this newly released Daredevil: Born Again trailer in the players below.

Tomorrow, we let the Devil out.



Marvel Television’s all-new series #DaredevilBornAgain premieres tomorrow at 6pm PT/9pm ET only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZqdlfPLn86 — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 3, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.