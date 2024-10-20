DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Logo And Synopsis Revealed; Charlie Cox Teases "Dark, Intense" Revival...And F-Bombs

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Logo And Synopsis Revealed; Charlie Cox Teases &quot;Dark, Intense&quot; Revival...And F-Bombs

Following yesterday's New York Comic Con panel, Marvel Television has released the official logo, synopsis, and cast list for Daredevil: Born Again. We also have new comments from actor Charlie Cox...

By JoshWilding - Oct 20, 2024 05:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

With a storytelling legacy of more than 85 years, Marvel has become nearly synonymous with New York.

It makes sense then that, at this weekend's New York Comic-Con, Marvel Television surprised fans with a visit from Hell's Kitchen's own Daredevil and Kingpin: Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio.

The Daredevil: Born Again stars were there to answer fan questions and confirm the series will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. 

Now, we have an official logo for the Daredevil revival along with an official plot synopsis:

In Marvel Television's 'Daredevil: Born Again,' Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Talking to Collider, Charlie Cox revealed that the Man Without Fear will drop an F-bomb in Daredevil: Born Again. "It was shocking to me. It's almost under my breath, but you can hear it," the actor teased. "I was like, 'Oh wow. Great!' Good to know for Season 2."

"We're continuing the darkness of the first series on Netflix. It is gonna be that dark and that intense. We worked our butts off to make it that way. So, we're excited about it because of that," Cox continued. "As far as I'm concerned, the biggest question that I get asked the most is, is it gonna be dark like the original series? And the answer to that is a definite yes. It is dark. It is crazy. We do some things that are definitely a first for Disney+."

This is exactly what fans want from Daredevil: Born Again and all but confirms the series will be TV-MA. There's no word on whether the trailer will be officially released but you can watch the latest leaked version here.

Check out Daredevil: Born Again's new logo below.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Sets Official Disney+ Premiere Date; TV-MA Rating Confirmed
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Sets Official Disney+ Premiere Date; TV-MA Rating Confirmed
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's New York Comic Con Trailer Has LEAKED Online
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's New York Comic Con Trailer Has LEAKED Online
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 10/20/2024, 5:27 AM
[frick]!
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/20/2024, 6:14 AM
Just give us the [frick]ing trailer already!

