DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN May Have Lost Another Key Star/Character Following Creative Overhaul

Over the weekend, we learned that Daredevil: Born Again has enlisted Ayelet Zurer to reprise her role as Vanessa Fisk, but it now looks like Sandrine Holt is the only one who has left the overhauled show.

By JoshWilding - Apr 08, 2024 09:04 AM EST
Daredevil: Born Again underwent a major creative overhaul last year, with Marvel Studios replacing the show's writers and directors to essentially start from scratch. 

It appears the idea was for the series to be a legal drama, with Matt Murdock hanging his suit up after the death of Foggy Nelson. That's not really the Daredevil follow-up fans have been so desperate for, so starting over and bringing back Foggy, Karen Nelson, and Bullseye, for example, has been deemed a step in the right direction.

Initially, it looked like Marvel Studios planned to only very loosely reference the Netflix series, with the main connection being a few returning cast members. Now, the first 9 episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are likely to be a direct continuation. 

That was confirmed by a recent set photo revealing that Ayelet Zurer will reprise her role as Vanessa Fisk, a pretty significant turnaround seeing as Sandrine Holt (Better Call Saul) was previously cast as the MCU's new Mrs. Fisk! 

Holt has since taken down the casting announcement from her Instagram account, but so has Nikki M. James. The Les Misérables star was cast as Kirsten McDuffie and spotted on set alongside Charlie Cox before the overhaul (back when it looked like the plan was for Matt to join the District Attorney's office). 

This suggests Kirsten has been dropped from Daredevil: Born Again, though it's not outside the realm of possibility the role has been recast. Scheduling issues could explain James' departure, especially when there are 9 more episodes which still need to be shot by Marvel Studios. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, and Sandrine Holt Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan have all been cast in undisclosed roles, though we believe the latter is playing Muse.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.

Polaris
Polaris - 4/8/2024, 9:23 AM
I see why they would drop her, since Matt is working with Foggy and Karen.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/8/2024, 9:26 AM
Drew Goddard made what a billion dollar company is still struggling to do look effortless. Sucks when ur not part of the disney clique

