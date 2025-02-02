DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Promo Art Spotlights MCU's Man Without Fear And First Official Look At Show's "DD" Logo

We're just 30 days away from Daredevil: Born Again's Disney+ premiere and new promo art for the series has just found its way online.

Merchandise for Netflix's Daredevil was pretty limited but with Marvel Studios' backing, all signs point to this show offering fans plenty of exciting items to splash their cash on (we've already heard rumblings about the revival getting multiple Hot Toys figures, for example).

The primary focus here is on the Man Without Fear's new costume. As we saw in set photos, it's a far brighter red than its predecessor and arguably more in line with what Matt Murdock wears in the comic books.

However, it still doesn't feature the iconic "DD" logo on the chest. The MCU's take on that does show up elsewhere in this promo art, though, and we're hoping it's inclusion is an indication something will happen which leads to Matt finally adding it to his superhero suit.

Elsewhere, Wilson Fisk's shadow looms large here and it looks like 'ol Hornhead still goes by "The Devil of Hell's Kitchen."

"We had to honour certain things about the [original] show, certain tonal aspects, which wasn't being done," Charlie Cox recently said of Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul. "For example, it wasn't very dark and it is now. At times, it's incredibly sinister, incredibly brutal. These characters work best when they live in that world."

"But it doesn't feel like exactly the same. The pacing is different. The identity has shifted. It's six years later," the actor continued. "The kind of shows that people watch on television, they influence how you make a TV show. The reason it feels like a hybrid of a season four and a season one is because enough time has passed where you can allow for enough of a reset and things don't need to be explicitly on camera."

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again promo art in the X posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.