DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Promo Art Spotlights MCU's Man Without Fear And First Official Look At Show's "DD" Logo

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Promo Art Spotlights MCU's Man Without Fear And First Official Look At Show's &quot;DD&quot; Logo

New Daredevil: Born Again promo art highlights the Man Without Fear's updated MCU costume, the Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk, and the iconic "DD" logo...which still isn't on the suit for some reason.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 02, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

We're just 30 days away from Daredevil: Born Again's Disney+ premiere and new promo art for the series has just found its way online.

Merchandise for Netflix's Daredevil was pretty limited but with Marvel Studios' backing, all signs point to this show offering fans plenty of exciting items to splash their cash on (we've already heard rumblings about the revival getting multiple Hot Toys figures, for example).

The primary focus here is on the Man Without Fear's new costume. As we saw in set photos, it's a far brighter red than its predecessor and arguably more in line with what Matt Murdock wears in the comic books. 

However, it still doesn't feature the iconic "DD" logo on the chest. The MCU's take on that does show up elsewhere in this promo art, though, and we're hoping it's inclusion is an indication something will happen which leads to Matt finally adding it to his superhero suit. 

Elsewhere, Wilson Fisk's shadow looms large here and it looks like 'ol Hornhead still goes by "The Devil of Hell's Kitchen."

"We had to honour certain things about the [original] show, certain tonal aspects, which wasn't being done," Charlie Cox recently said of Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul. "For example, it wasn't very dark and it is now. At times, it's incredibly sinister, incredibly brutal. These characters work best when they live in that world."

"But it doesn't feel like exactly the same. The pacing is different. The identity has shifted. It's six years later," the actor continued. "The kind of shows that people watch on television, they influence how you make a TV show. The reason it feels like a hybrid of a season four and a season one is because enough time has passed where you can allow for enough of a reset and things don't need to be explicitly on camera."

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again promo art in the X posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Teases Physical Change For Kingpin And MCU's DAREDEVIL Endgame
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Teases Physical Change For Kingpin And MCU's DAREDEVIL Endgame
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN May Set The Stage For The MCU Debut Of Key Character From DAREDEVIL Comic Books
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN May Set The Stage For The MCU Debut Of Key Character From DAREDEVIL Comic Books

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/2/2025, 11:51 AM
The DD logo should be on his chest
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/2/2025, 11:54 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

Usually the DDs are on Elektra's chest.

Are they using Elodie Young as Elektra again?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/2/2025, 11:51 AM
Cool promo art.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/2/2025, 11:52 AM
I hope it's good.
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 2/2/2025, 11:54 AM
that logo

User Comment Image
Fares
Fares - 2/2/2025, 11:56 AM
Unless they give it a good reason, I don't think this Matt Murdock should be putting that logo on his suit.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 2/2/2025, 11:56 AM
Im ok with no "DD" on the chest. My minor nitpick about the Netflix costume has been that i hate the cowl covering his nose. Looks too much like batman, and in the comics his nose is exposed.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/2/2025, 12:10 PM
@LeBronStan - That's exactly what's throwing it off! 👏🏽
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/2/2025, 11:59 AM
Four seasons and STILL no DD on the chest
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/2/2025, 12:09 PM
Well, it's Groundhog Day. Again.
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/2/2025, 12:14 PM
Still don’t love the “new” suit. Give me the black suit form fitting and red. DD doesn’t need all that padding

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder