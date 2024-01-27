DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Videos Give Us A Much Better Look At Matt Murdock, Karen Page & Foggy Nelson

Yesterday, some photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again confirmed recent reports that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll would reprise their respective roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page from the Netflix series, and we now have a much better look at the pair alongside their old pal Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox).

The video shows the reunited friends/colleagues in good spirits as they leave their building to take a stroll. Karen looks pretty much the same as she did in the Netflix show, but Foggy is sporting some facial hair.

We've heard that both Woll and Wilson Bethel's Bullseye are only set to appear in three episodes, which has led to speculation that the series will remain faithful to the Born Again comic when it comes to one particular plot point.

We also have a couple of great shots of Cox as Murdock, and confirmation that Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are helming at least one episode (the new pilot, presumably).

Check out the photos and video below, along with last night's first look at White Tiger suited-up.

Last we heard, The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane had come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Cox) face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who will most likely be running for mayor of NYC when the story gets underway. Jon Bernthal will also return as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

The seres is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that the show would likely run for 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet.

Are you glad to have Karen and Foggy back? Drop us a comment down below.