DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From Episode 4

Episode 4 of Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney+ this Tuesday, and if you'd like some idea of what to expect, you'll find a spoiler-free preview below.

We won't be sharing any major details about this week's episode, but there will be full spoilers for "The Hollow of his Hand."

Episode 3 culminated with the shocking death of Hector Ayala, aka White Tiger, at the hands of a mysterious assassin wearing Frank Castle's signature Punisher skull logo on his chest. In the aftermath, Matt Murdock must console Hector's grieving niece Angela (who might just wind up following in her uncle's footsteps one day) while doing his best to find out who killed his client.

Ayala's murder takes Matt to a dark place as he thinks about Foggy Nelson and asks himself whether justice was really served when Bullseye was sent away for life. While investigating Hector's death, Murdock decides to seek out an old friend who might be able to provide some blunt answers.

Meanwhile, Mayor Fisk continues his campaign to "clean up" the city, but can he really ever put his criminal past as the Kingpin behind him?

That's all you're getting - but this is one episode you won't want to miss. Be sure to drop back for full spoiler coverage of episode 4 once it stars streaming on Disney+ this coming Tuesday.

What do you make of Daredevil: Born Again so far? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.