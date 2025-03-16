DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From Episode 4

Though we won't be spoiling any major details, if you want a preview of what to expect from this week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, right this way...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 16, 2025 06:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Episode 4 of Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney+ this Tuesday, and if you'd like some idea of what to expect, you'll find a spoiler-free preview below.

We won't be sharing any major details about this week's episode, but there will be full spoilers for "The Hollow of his Hand."

Episode 3 culminated with the shocking death of Hector Ayala, aka White Tiger, at the hands of a mysterious assassin wearing Frank Castle's signature Punisher skull logo on his chest. In the aftermath, Matt Murdock must console Hector's grieving niece Angela (who might just wind up following in her uncle's footsteps one day) while doing his best to find out who killed his client.

Ayala's murder takes Matt to a dark place as he thinks about Foggy Nelson and asks himself whether justice was really served when Bullseye was sent away for life. While investigating Hector's death, Murdock decides to seek out an old friend who might be able to provide some blunt answers.

Meanwhile, Mayor Fisk continues his campaign to "clean up" the city, but can he really ever put his criminal past as the Kingpin behind him?

That's all you're getting - but this is one episode you won't want to miss. Be sure to drop back for full spoiler coverage of episode 4 once it stars streaming on Disney+ this coming Tuesday.

What do you make of Daredevil: Born Again so far? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/16/2025, 6:36 PM
frank would have gone for the balls

incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 3/16/2025, 6:41 PM
I guess the Devil is in the details!!!



kylo0607
kylo0607 - 3/16/2025, 6:46 PM
Let's hope they ramp up the action.

We've had one 10-min scene of DD in the suit and a 30-second apartment fight in terms of action in 3 whole episodes of the show.

It looks like the bank robbery scene will be in Episode 5, followed by the Punisher mini-arc for 6 & 7, meaning we might not get any action in Episode 4 this week again.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/16/2025, 6:58 PM
Here to say that I am not going to read this and I will wait for the show. I expect that we will see the real Frank in this episode. I’m out.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/16/2025, 7:30 PM
This has been a good watch thus far so looking forward to ep 4 & beyond!!.

Matt is likely at a emotional low point after Hector’s death and wouldn’t be surprised if he goes to Frank in order to perhaps deal with the problem of the dirty cops his way due to his anger about the situation (aswell as still dealing with the fallout of Foggy’s death)…

However I think it would be cool if Frank is the one who talks him out of it and makes “Red” realize he shouldn’t fall to his level.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 3/16/2025, 7:31 PM
So far Born again is #4 behind all 3 Netflix seasons.

The action is cgi, the Kingpin isn't as imposing physically, not much costume, no real name-dropping of Spider-Man or any other heroes or villains, no White Tiger action.

The only thing that can change this is the Punisher.

Muse?
Not even a hint and probably lame af.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 3/16/2025, 7:43 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Muse was the creepy dude getting an autograph at the book signing of Matt's new bootycall.

