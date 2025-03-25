DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From Episodes 5 And 6

Two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are set to stream on Disney+ later tonight, and if you'd like some idea of what to expect without any big reveals, you'll find a spoiler-free preview below.

We won't be sharing any major details about this week's episodes, but there will be full spoilers for last Tuesday's instalment, "Sic Semper Systema."

Episode 4 saw Matt Murdock track down his old frenemy Frank Castle after finding a bullet casing with The Punisher's signature skull logo at the scene of Hector Ayala's murder. After Castle pushes "Red" to admit that his non-lethal brand of justice will simply never be enough to allow him to make peace with Foggy Nelson's murder, Matt returns home and begins to train... for his crime-fighter comeback?

Meanwhile, we see that Mayor Wilson Fisk has been keeping his wife Vanessa's lover, Adam, in a cell. It seems the Kingpin is also very close to becoming his old self again... if he ever stopped. The episode concludes with the mysterious serial killer known as Muse draining one of his victims of their blood.

Episode 5 takes a little break from the main storyline for a largely self-contained hour set in a single location, as Matt encounters someone who will likely be very familiar to MCU fans. In episode 6, we return to Muse's lair, as the masked maniac's reign of terror finally catches Matt Murdock's attention. Will Muse's crimes be enough to convince Matt to suit-up as Daredevil again?

We won't say any more, but be sure to drop back later tonight after the episodes air for our full spoiler coverage.

What do you make of Daredevil: Born Again so far? Let us know in the comments section down below.

