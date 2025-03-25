DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From Episodes 5 And 6

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From Episodes 5 And 6

Disney+ will stream two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again tonight, and if you're looking for a spoiler-free preview of what to expect, right this way...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 25, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are set to stream on Disney+ later tonight, and if you'd like some idea of what to expect without any big reveals, you'll find a spoiler-free preview below.

We won't be sharing any major details about this week's episodes, but there will be full spoilers for last Tuesday's instalment, "Sic Semper Systema."

Episode 4 saw Matt Murdock track down his old frenemy Frank Castle after finding a bullet casing with The Punisher's signature skull logo at the scene of Hector Ayala's murder. After Castle pushes "Red" to admit that his non-lethal brand of justice will simply never be enough to allow him to make peace with Foggy Nelson's murder, Matt returns home and begins to train... for his crime-fighter comeback?

Meanwhile, we see that Mayor Wilson Fisk has been keeping his wife Vanessa's lover, Adam, in a cell. It seems the Kingpin is also very close to becoming his old self again... if he ever stopped. The episode concludes with the mysterious serial killer known as Muse draining one of his victims of their blood.

Episode 5 takes a little break from the main storyline for a largely self-contained hour set in a single location, as Matt encounters someone who will likely be very familiar to MCU fans. In episode 6, we return to Muse's lair, as the masked maniac's reign of terror finally catches Matt Murdock's attention. Will Muse's crimes be enough to convince Matt to suit-up as Daredevil again?

We won't say any more, but be sure to drop back later tonight after the episodes air for our full spoiler coverage.

What do you make of Daredevil: Born Again so far? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/25/2025, 12:08 PM
Wait... is this implying he doesn't suit up in episode 5? I hope that isn't the case. I'm all for the lawyer drama, character development, etc., but these aren't new characters. They don't need to become themselves, even if they need to fight the urge to become who they were again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2025, 12:13 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I get yah but it is called Born Again not just in the meta sense of the show being revived but the characters having to be that aswell and be born anew essentially…

Anyway , the report originally said that Matt didn’t suit back up until ep 4 which has been shifted to 5 so wouldn’t be surprised if it ends with him auiting back up to take on Muse in ep 6.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/25/2025, 12:25 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Likely suits up the end of 5 but not in action as DD till 6, doesn't mean MM won't fight in the fifth however in his lawyer atrire again but that would be my guess.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/25/2025, 12:29 PM
@MyCoolYoung - correct. You have to realize that this was a lawyer series strictly prior to the overhaul,and the overhaul only really rewrote the first and final two episodes of the season. So everything in between is mostly in tact. I hear it's a snoozefest really until the finale.
Huskers
Huskers - 3/25/2025, 12:37 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Ugh! A Daredevil show without Daredevil! 🙄 Almost as bad as all the Batman shows we’ve gotten without Batman.

I literally only subscribed to Disney + to watch this because their Marvel and Star Wars content have been so atrocious. If we aren’t getting Daredevil action until the final episodes, I may cancel and subscribe at the end to binge watch because this slow burn weekly approach with no Daredevil sucks!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2025, 12:10 PM
Interesting…

The structure of this show has been really interesting in that it does feel episodic to an extent but also has these threads that carry over it seems through the season.

I wonder if that’s just because of the overhaul since it was reported that the original version was more procedural or episodic and that the showrunner made it a bit more serialized or was it always like this?.

If it’s the former then I could see Born Again Season 2 being one big story moreso then this has been with its mini arc-esque storytelling that is part of a bigger picture.

Anyway , loved the ending of the last episode with both Fisk & Matt feeling the pull of their “ darker halves” and getting closer to the resurgence of their old identities!!.

