DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From Tonight's New Episode, "Isle Of Joy"

The penultimate season 1 episode of Daredevil: Born Again is set to stream on Disney+ in just a few hours, and if you'd like some idea of what to expect without any big reveals, you'll find a spoiler-free preview below.

We won't be sharing any major details about this week's episode, but there will be full spoilers for last Tuesday's instalment, "Art for Art's Sake."

Last week, twisted serial killer Muse was revealed to be Bastian Cooper (Hunter Doohan), a patient of Matt Murdock's girlfriend, Heather Glenn. Cooper goes to see his therapist, and after painting her a clear picture (literally) of who he really us, ultimately takes her captive and begins to drain her blood before Daredevil intervenes.

After a brutal battle with the Man Without Fear, Muse turns his attention back to Heather, who winds up shooting her assailant dead. Meanwhile, Mayor Wilson Fisk and Vanessa handled their Luca problem by setting a trap for the gangster and ordering Buck to gun him down.

We're going to have to be careful when discussing tonight's episode, as there are a quite a few twists and turns!

While dealing with the fallout of Heather's close call with Muse, Matt Murdock decides to pay a visit to an old "friend," which comes back to haunt him in a big way later on. Fuelled by the news that Murdock has suited-up as Daredevil again, Fisk steps up his anti-vigilante crusade and begins to abandon all pretences of putting his life of crime behind him. The truth about a devastating loss finally comes to light.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.