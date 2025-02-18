DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Explains Why He's Eager To Join AVENGERS And SPIDER-MAN Franchises

Charlie Cox is a fantastic actor who has earned widespread acclaim for his work on television and stage. For whatever reason, that's never really translated to being a leading man in movies, something he admits to being acutely aware of in a new GQ interview.

After discussing how he was cast as the Man Without Fear and Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul, Cox has reiterated his interest in joining the cast of a future Avengers or Spider-Man movie.

"I think it’s more possible than it’s ever been, yeah," he says of whether the big screen lies in 'ol Hornhead's MCU future. "I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that."

"For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade," Cox explained. "I would also just love it in terms of what it would do for my chances of getting other movie roles."

The site reveals that Cox came close to playing Han Solo in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story but, unlike friends Andrew Garfield and Robert Pattinson, he's never been inundated with offers. "I’ve always had to fight for everything," Cox says. "I’ve always had to convince people."

Ask any fan and they'll likely agree that Matt Murdock should play a role in Avengers: Doomsday; in fact, the vigilante sharing the screen with Earth's Mightiest Heroes is at least a decade overdue at this stage.

When it comes to a possible appearance in Spider-Man 4, not only does that feel like the natural next step after Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it's what the majority wants for that movie over another Multiversal team-up.

Cox is rumoured to have at least a small role in the next Avengers movies - why not show him fighting Doombots in the streets of Hell's Kitchen? - so that's one thing the actor will soon be able to tick off his list. Either way, Daredevil deserves the chance to shine in theaters, as does Cox.

