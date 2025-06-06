DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox On Matt's Season 2 Dynamic With Jessica Jones And A DEFENDERS Plot Hole

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox has teased Matt Murdock's dynamic with Jessica Jones in season 2, but suggests the Defenders TV series may have created a plot hole, of sorts. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Jun 06, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Source: Deadline

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ended with the Man Without Fear readying his few allies to take down Mayor Wilson Fisk and free New York. However, he'll need more than just Karen Page and a few honest cops by his side to do so.

Last month, it was confirmed that Krysten Ritter will reprise her role as Jessica Jones in season 2. She's since been spotted on set (you can see those snaps below), and Charlie Cox has broken his silence on reteaming with his Defenders co-star in an interview with Deadline

"There’s a mutual respect for one another," he teased. "She finds him overly serious and too much of a choir boy, and he finds her to be crass and making light of too many serious situations; she’s more antihero than hero."

However, Cox has one big question about their reunion, which Daredevil: Born Again may or may not answer. "When did Jessica Jones find out that I’m not dead? At the end of Defenders, everyone assumes I’m dead," the actor pondered. 

The answer to that is probably pretty simple, especially as Jessica will have likely seen that Daredevil is active in Hell's Kitchen again. Plus, she's a pretty good P.I., remember! 

Elsewhere in the interview, which showrunner Dario Scardapane was also present for, Cox admitted that he didn't sit down to watch Daredevil: Born Again until it was streaming on Disney+.

"Before production was halted because of the writers and actors strikes, Vincent and I had expressed concern that some of the ingredients that the show had found in the original iteration, that we felt were a key factor in its success, were being omitted," he recalled. "I didn’t watch the show until it was out, partly because I was nervous about it."

"There were some things that we shot that didn’t make sense in the narrative. I’m in awe of what Dario achieved," Cox added. 

It hasn't been revealed how many episodes Ritter will appear in, but she is expected to be a big part of the story. Whether Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist will join Daredevil and Jessica remains to be seen. 

Discussing her return at the Disney Upfronts, Ritter said, "It’s so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and ‘The Defenders' and now joining the MCU. I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

Are you excited to see Matt and Jessica side-by-side in the MCU?

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. As for season 2, that's set to premiere next year.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2025, 8:48 AM
That is a good way to describe their dynamic imo…

The relationship between Jessica & Matt was a pleasant surprise and highlight of Defenders so it’s nice to see a continuation of it in BA S2.

?si=5HR1x6znniu0u3-M

Also in regards to how JJ found out Matt was alive , there’s enough time that has passed that she might have seen his exploits on the news or heard about it and be like “he’s back , that’s cool”…

It would be nice if we get an explanation for it though I doubt it.

