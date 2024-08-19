DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Shares Hopes To Join MCU's AVENGERS: "We'll Get Into That..."

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox has shared his interest in teaming with the MCU's Avengers and reveals what it was like to learn he'd don the classic yellow suit in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law...

By JoshWilding - Aug 19, 2024 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Screen Rant

After playing the Man Without Fear in three seasons of Daredevil and the spin-off series The Defenders on Netflix, Charlie Cox made the leap to the MCU with 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He's since appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo and will take centre stage in Disney+'s 9-episode Daredevil: Born Again (production on season 2 begins this November). Looking beyond that, it seems Cox is eager to assemble alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. 

The actor has already expressed his interest in reuniting with Spider-Man and, at FanExpo Chicago this weekend, addressed the possibility of teaming up with The Avengers. 

"I have to be so careful," Cox started. "Look, I can't! I'm not going to say, there [are] so many [characters to team up with]. There's one particular group of people that I would like to be invited to play with...but we'll get into that a little bit later!"

Despite the fact Daredevil isn't much of a team player in the comics, we'd be shocked if he doesn't lend a helping hand during the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. After all, he does already have that She-Hulk connection.

Talking about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law elsewhere in this panel, Cox looked back at the moment he first learned Marvel Studios planned to put him in Daredevil's classic yellow costume. 

"Yeah, they flew me out to Los Angeles for a fitting, and I got to the place where they do the costumes, and they kind of put me in a room and said, 'They'll be right with you. They're just finishing something.'"

"So, I went into this room by myself, and on the wall was the drawing of the red and gold [costume]. I was just like, 'Oh, man, that's so cool.' That was the first time I saw it, and I was like, "S--t, that's so cool." Because at that point I'm a fan and getting to play with the red and gold was really cool."

"One of the reasons he's in Los Angeles is because he has a guy there who makes his suits. I remember we came up with something, but the whole thing in She-Hulk was obviously that we didn't want to tie too much backstory to it in case it complicates things going down the line. A lot of it was, 'Time has passed, life is good. He wanted a new look, he's in LA, and what happens in LA stays in LA.'"

Switching suits looks set to be a big part of Matt Murdock's MCU journey as the D23 trailer (which leaked online earlier this month) teased at least four different looks for the Hell's Kitchen vigilante. 

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ next March.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 6:52 AM
I wouldn’t want Matt as part of the regular Avengers team but him assisting them when it’s an “all hands on deck” situation is fine with me.

Also say what you want about She Hulk (I thought it was decent but not one of my favorites overall) but I enjoyed Matt in that…

He had good chemistry with Tatiana’s Jen and I didn’t mind the red & yellow costume.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/19/2024, 6:54 AM
I'd rather it be a street level team
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/19/2024, 7:04 AM
He's gotta be in Doomsday or Secret Wars right?

