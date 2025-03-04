DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed!

The Daredevil: Born Again reviews are in and, with the first wave counted, we have a Rotten Tomatoes score for the latest Marvel Television series to hit Disney+. See how the revival has fared here...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 04, 2025 10:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The review embargo for Daredevil: Born Again lifted right as the first two episodes premiered on Disney+. While it wouldn't be fair to call that initial wave of reviews "mixed," there's no denying that some critics don't appear to appreciate the revival anywhere near as much as fans. 

Regardless, that all-important Rotten Tomatoes score just dropped and Daredevil: Born Again has been awarded 81% based on 43 verdicts.

It's a good start, though the score remains in a state of flux. In fact, as we started writing this article, the review aggregator sent out an already outdated X post touting a 77% score. With many outlets likely planning weekly reviews, a final number may not be determined until the series ends. 

For comparison's sake, Daredevil season 1's score is 99%. Season 2 was given 81% and season 3, widely considered the best batch of episodes by many, has 97%. All three are "Certified Fresh" on the site. Comparing Rotten Tomatoes scores can be a bit of a minefield but, as things stand, Daredevil: Born Again sits comfortably alongside the original show's second season. 

On the audience-generated Popcornmeter, Daredevil: Born Again has been awarded 95%. With many critics suffering from apparent superhero fatigue, that's not overly surprising.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

A new promo and poster for Daredevil: Born Again have also just been released which you can check out below along with confirmation that the show is now "Certified Fresh."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/4/2025, 10:08 PM
Keith Blankenship
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/4/2025, 10:09 PM
With only 3 episodes being rewritten, this season was never gonna top season 1. Season 1 is incredible. But if it can top season 2 I'll be happy. I expect Scardapane to make the next season of Born Again his magnum opus.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/4/2025, 10:22 PM
Fúck rotten tomatoes
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/4/2025, 10:29 PM
Decent so far. Definitely has some issues but it truly does feel like a natural progression of the Netflix show in a lot of ways. Pushing these characters into new arenas, like a new comic run does.

The showcasing of NYC is done pretty well too. The city feels big.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/4/2025, 10:31 PM
Middling
Crap
Ultimately
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/4/2025, 10:34 PM
I was surprised as well to see a bit of a drop. But tbh RT scores when it comes to TV series are not always the most legit reflection of the show. I wouldn't really worry much about it.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/4/2025, 10:38 PM
I'll give episode one a watch tonight. If it's good, great. If it sucks, I'll skip the rest. Life is short.

