DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed!

The review embargo for Daredevil: Born Again lifted right as the first two episodes premiered on Disney+. While it wouldn't be fair to call that initial wave of reviews "mixed," there's no denying that some critics don't appear to appreciate the revival anywhere near as much as fans.

Regardless, that all-important Rotten Tomatoes score just dropped and Daredevil: Born Again has been awarded 81% based on 43 verdicts.

It's a good start, though the score remains in a state of flux. In fact, as we started writing this article, the review aggregator sent out an already outdated X post touting a 77% score. With many outlets likely planning weekly reviews, a final number may not be determined until the series ends.

For comparison's sake, Daredevil season 1's score is 99%. Season 2 was given 81% and season 3, widely considered the best batch of episodes by many, has 97%. All three are "Certified Fresh" on the site. Comparing Rotten Tomatoes scores can be a bit of a minefield but, as things stand, Daredevil: Born Again sits comfortably alongside the original show's second season.

On the audience-generated Popcornmeter, Daredevil: Born Again has been awarded 95%. With many critics suffering from apparent superhero fatigue, that's not overly surprising.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

A new promo and poster for Daredevil: Born Again have also just been released which you can check out below along with confirmation that the show is now "Certified Fresh."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.