New York Comic Con 2025: Every Marvel Television Announcement And Reveal You Missed This Weekend

New York Comic Con took place this weekend, and it seems fair to say that Marvel Television/Marvel Animation stole the show. DC Studios was MIA, a surprise when Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface are all on the horizon. Regardless, there's a lot to catch up on, and we've rounded up all the biggest updates and new details for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, X-Men '97, Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again, and VisionQuest. From new trailers (and leaked trailers) to big developments for characters like Daredevil and Vision in the MCU, we have you covered with this NYCC recap. You can find out what you missed by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Is Coming Fall 2026 After announcing that Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere next Fall, the first teaser trailer for the show was screened for fans. Featuring appearances from Gwen Stacy, Doctor Octopus, Chameleon, and The Scorpion, Charlie Cox's Daredevil donned his classic red costume. Nico Minoru, meanwhile, was shown getting to grips with her newfound magical abilities. However, the biggest reveal was undoubtedly Venom. After being teased in the Season 1 finale, the Venom Symbiote was shown in Oscorp when Spidey decides to investigate what Norman Osborn is up to. Winderbaum also confirmed plans for Venom when he teased a "black, oozy substance that maybe some of you might be familiar with..."



4. X-Men '97 Season Gets A Summer 2026 Release As Season 3 Is Confirmed X-Men: The Animated Series creators Eric Lewald and Julia Lewald are now executive producers on X-Men '97, with the legendary duo set to serve that role on the now-confirmed Season 3. A trailer for X-Men '97 Season 2 was then shown, and it leaked online a few hours later (that bootleg is still live on the site and can be found here). Establishing Apocalypse as the show's new big bad, we see the X-Men scattered throughout time. At least one of those timelines will seemingly adapt The Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix limited series, while those two were also shown wearing the black and yellow costumes from Grant Morrison's New X-Men run. Other exciting additions to the show include X-Factor, Psylocke, Archangel, Polaris, Danger, Omega Red, Colossus, Sabretooth, and Lady Deathstrike.



3. Wonder Man Gets A Surprising First Trailer Wonder Man was the only one of these series to officially release its trailer online, and you can watch it here. Poking fun at Hollywood reboots and tackling superhero fatigue, it's fair to say the show isn't shaping up to be what fans expected. Addressing excited fans, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II said (via CBR), "My first introduction was a conversation with Destin [Destin Daniel Cretton, the executive producer of the series], who is amazing. I’ve wanted to work with Destin since I saw Short Term 12. We sat down a few years ago, and I said, 'Look, I want to eat a hamburger.'" "I wanted to play a dude who can eat a hamburger, because I had been very serious over in the DC world, which was great, but I wanted to do something different, where I could live and breathe and smile, be nervous, be happy," the Aquaman star continued. "Destin made it happen. I’m excited to be over here on the Marvel side." However, we know from previous sneak peeks that Simon will have powers, something Abdul-Mateen II has since hinted at in an interview.



2. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Teaser Hits As March 2026 Debut Is Made Official The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer has also leaked online, and you'll want to check that out here before it's inevitably taken down. While the teaser is mostly comprised of out-of-context snippets of footage, we see the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Bullseye enjoying his freedom, and Matt Murdock and Karen Page's romance renewed. Foggy Nelson was also featured (likely in a flashback), while a maniacal Kingpin could be seen laughing as New York falls further under his control. As expected, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ next March. As for Season 3, showrunner Dario Scardapane shared an update, despite being unable to attend New York Comic Con for a very good reason...