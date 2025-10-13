New VISION QUEST, DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2, And WONDER MAN Details Revealed By Their Respective Leads

New interviews with Paul Bettany (Vision Quest), Charlie Cox (Daredevil: Born Again) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man) bring us fresh intel on the next three live-action Marvel Television series.

By JoshWilding - Oct 13, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Marvel Television brought three live-action series to this weekend's New York Comic Con: Vision Quest, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and Wonder Man.

Fans in the Javits Center got to see trailers for all of those, but as we write this, only the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 sneak peek has surfaced on social media.

Vision Quest's trailer featured several MCU AIs, including Ultron, in human form, along with Ruaridh Mollica's debut as Speed. Talking at the event, showrunner Terry Matalas said, "There’s one scene in that finale that is like, kind of a Marvel dream, that I got to do." 

Now, Paul Bettany has weighed in on the WandaVision trilogy's final chapter. "You pick up Vision's story. It's about a year or so later, and White Vision, you'll remember, was given all of White Vision's memories, including the memories from within the Hex," the actor explained. "He is struggling to feel them and connect with the memories."

"He understands them intellectually, but he wants to feel those memories," Bettany continued. "That is part of the journey of the show."

We've long suspected that Vision Quest would revolve around an emotionless Vision, as that lines up with what happened in the comics when the android took this form. What else the series has in store for us remains to be seen. 

Charlie Cox was also on hand to tease his updated Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 look. "There's a cool new suit, which I'm really excited about. It's my favourite one yet," he revealed. "It's got the double Ds on the chest, which I've been waiting for for about 10 years. I started to think I was never going to earn those."

Over to Wonder Man, and fans have been wondering (no pun intended) what the deal is with Simon Williams' powers. The first trailer promised a satirical take on Hollywood as the actor tries to get to grips with playing a superhero on screen. 

Previous sneak peeks have shown Wonder Man using his powers, and when Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was asked about that, he chose to play coy. 

"What is Simon's power? I think Simon is, well, trying to figure out what his powers are, you know," the Aquaman star mused. "Simon has a superpower. Simon would say his superpower is his craft, and we get to see how well he manages that."

You can watch these interviews in full below. 

