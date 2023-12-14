ECHO Promo Art Reveals New Look At The Kingpin Following His Near-Death Experience In HAWKEYE

With less than a month to go before Echo premieres on Disney+, new promo art for the series has found its way online. Showcasing the one-eyed Wilson Fisk, it depicts the Kingpin of Crime looking a little worse for wear after being gunned down by Maya Lopez in the Hawkeye finale.

However, despite being shot through the eye - a wound he somehow managed to survive - Fisk is clearly back to 100% and looking to insert himself into Maya's life after she returns home.

We've heard the show will explore the title character's Choctaw ancestry and there's even a glimpse of them in this artwork. How important they'll be to the story Echo is telling remains to be seen, but based on past reports, they'll end up being the source of Maya's newfound superpowers.

On that note, scooper @CanWeGetToast has claimed to have learned what Maya's abilities will be when she becomes Echo.

Those supposedly include enhanced strength, sharpshooting abilities, enhanced speed and durability, "echoing" her powers onto family members and sending out vibrations for healing and damage. However, Maya will reportedly remain a steel-level hero.

We've seen the first three episodes of Echo and, while we can't tell you any more than that for now, be aware that the social embargo for the first three episodes lifts on Monday, January 8 at 8pm PT/11pm ET. Reviews, meanwhile, will go live on Wednesday, January 10 at 12:01am PT/ 3:01am.

Check out this new promo art for the Disney+ series in the X posts below.

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, Godfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10. As always, keep checking back here for more on the show as we have it.