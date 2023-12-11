ECHO: Runtimes For First Three Episodes Of Marvel Spotlight TV Series Have Been Revealed

Since that first trailer dropped, excitement for Echo has only increased. Alaqua Cox delivered a scene-stealing, breakout performance in Hawkeye and, while some initially questioned the need for a spin-off, the TV-MA series has all the makings of something special.

What it means for Maya Lopez moving forward remains to be seen; given the so-called "standalone" nature of Marvel Spotlight titles, there's a chance the show isn't leading anywhere; instead, the five-episode series - which will be released in one go similar to what Netflix typically does - may well be a one-off story which tells Echo's story after her intriguing introduction back in 2021.

Now, we have the runtimes for the first three episodes. As you can see below, they will be 49 minutes, 39 minutes, and 42 minutes, respectively. That adds up to 130 minutes, but assuming Echo's final two episodes are roughly the same length (and we remove recaps and the credits), it could add up to be a 3+ hour movie.

We can also tell you that the social embargo for the first three episodes lifts on Monday, January 8 at 8pm PT/11pm ET. Reviews, meanwhile, will go live on Wednesday, January 10 at 12:01am PT/ 3:01am.

That presumably means Echo won't be getting an early launch like Ahsoka and Loki, both of which premiered a day sooner than expected at 6pm PT/9pm ET (it's doubtful reviews will drop hours after all five episodes hit Disney+).

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, Godfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10. Check back here soon for more on the series!