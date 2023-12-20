ECHO Will Lean Into "TV-MA Aspect" And Maya's Villainous Nature; New Stills Released

In a new interview, Echo EP/director Sydney Freeland explains how the Hawkeye spin-off will stand apart from its MCU contemporaries by leaning into its TV-MA rating and Maya's villainous tendencies.

Marvel Studios recently announced that all five episodes of Echo will now stream on Disney+ and Hulu a day earlier than originally advertised on January 09, and released a new "viewer discretion advised" trailer featuring quite a bit of bloody action.

Now, executive producer/director Sydney Freeland has explained Marvel's decision to make the Hawkeye spin-off the very first TV-MA rated MCU series, noting that the show's street-level violence will set it apart from its fellow big and small screen projects.

“Because we're dealing with a story that is more street-level, it is a little more grounded and a little more visceral," she tells EW. "We’re leaning into the TV-MA aspect of it. One of the big things when I first came on was talking to Marvel and saying, ‘Well, she's a villain in Hawkeye, and to me that's the most interesting thing about her.’ And their response was, ‘Let's lean into that, let's explore that.’”

Freeland continues, “As we progressed through the production, I had the chance to say, ‘Okay so what if this guy gets his head smashed onto the table, and actually loses a couple of teeth?’ That’s the character and that's the world: She's a criminal and she's a villain, she's killing people. And the response was, ‘Yeah, let's try it!’”

You can check out some new promo stills at the link below.

Echo will also be the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted back in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin," reads the most recent synopsis. "In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio and Cox (Charlie), the show will also star Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Cox), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 1:09 PM
Whilst I’m excited for this, violence and gore shouldn’t be the priority, if the story demands it, sure, but let’s try to make a good story. I hope this is great!
Nightwing1015 - 12/20/2023, 1:14 PM
@worcestershire - At the same time, it's a big deal because it's the MCU's first proper embrace of their ability to adapt more violent/adult material. Probably has implications for how they handle Punisher/Blade, etc.
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 1:21 PM
@Nightwing1015 - did you kiss Daredevil?! Those were some violent tv episodes. But I guess not TV-MA. Again, if story is great, then why not
AllsGood - 12/20/2023, 1:10 PM
Marvel Studios Echo is going to be great.

worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 1:20 PM
@AllsGood - it’s Disney, don’t be shy to say what’s in your mind AmazingFILMporg
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2023, 1:12 PM
I'm curious as to how Marvel Studios will weave the TV-MA characters from Echo and Daredevil into Spider-Man 4. I also hope Moon Knight Season 2 touches TV-MA.
Apophis71 - 12/20/2023, 1:26 PM
@SonOfAGif - Fairly easy, just don't show the gore, lol, isn't like normal MCU movies and shows haven't had violance and deaths in them.

However more the point it has already been said that characters will fit the tone of the shows they turn up in even if a vastly differing tone to their own with the case in point being DD?MM already having been in SM3 and She-Hulk and with both Echo and Kingpin in Hawkeye.

MK2 should be TVMA where needed as no excuses to skip every graphic fight scene (even if they do with some until the two become fully aware of the third personality).
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2023, 1:53 PM
@Apophis71 - I feel like Season 1 blocking out the violence made sense for the third personality. But now that the third personality is in control as well, we now need to see the brutality.
GhostDog - 12/20/2023, 1:15 PM
Fisk looking right at home eating dinner in his penthouse suite.
MCUKnight11 - 12/20/2023, 1:23 PM
@GhostDog - Showing my Mom S3 right now to get ready for Echo next month. Still the best single season of comic book television of all time.
GhostDog - 12/20/2023, 1:31 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I plan to do a re-watch of the entire show over the holiday with my fiancée.
MCUKnight11 - 12/20/2023, 1:35 PM
@GhostDog -
HeWhoBeatsDames - 12/20/2023, 1:21 PM
you aint pulling the wool over myeyes
Order66 - 12/20/2023, 1:23 PM
Echo will get Marvel back on track in 2024. Trust.
DocSpock - 12/20/2023, 1:27 PM


I am amped for Echo. I hope it's kind of a precursor to Daredevil.

Lotta great stories in there if they use Spidey/DD/Mayor Kingpin/Bullseye/Echo/Tombstone in a couple of TV shows & a couple of movies.

Maybe throw some Punisher in, and it's a party!!
vectorsigma - 12/20/2023, 1:32 PM
This will be another Marvel bust.

Havent we learned anything from Secret Invasion with the "good trailer" impression?
MyCoolYoung - 12/20/2023, 2:01 PM
@vectorsigma - no
JFerguson - 12/20/2023, 1:33 PM
I genuinely like how marvel develops their characters with disabilities. They don’t make the disability that characters’ sole defining trait.

With daredevil, he had religion. With echo, she has her Native American culture.

Makes for richer storytelling
tugboy - 12/20/2023, 1:34 PM
Exciting!
tugboy - 12/20/2023, 1:35 PM

AnthonyVonGeek - 12/20/2023, 1:48 PM
I have trust issues with Marvel.
HammerLegFoot - 12/20/2023, 1:51 PM
Its funny when they annouced Echo everyone was like why is this happning? We dont need a Echo series! Then the trailer dropped and everyone was like So excited for this.
Matchesz - 12/20/2023, 2:02 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I just watched the 2nd trailer, the edgy narrator and violence made it feel like something from south park. like it had exactly all the things you would expect Disney to do to change up the "formula"
GeneralZod - 12/20/2023, 2:03 PM
Matchesz - 12/20/2023, 2:06 PM
I wish all the goons in the MCU universe were a little more trigger happy instead of running up to let a hero showcase their flashy specialty.

